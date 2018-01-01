Rouhani says Iran will respond to ‘rioters and lawbreakers’

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says Monday that the Iranian people will “respond to rioters and lawbreakers” protesting around the country in recent days.

“Our nation will deal with this minority who chant slogans against the law and people’s wishes, and insult the sanctities and values of the revolution,” he says in a statement on his official website.

“Criticism and protest are an opportunity not a threat. The nation will themselves respond to the rioters and lawbreakers.”