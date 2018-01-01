Rouhani says Iran will respond to ‘rioters and lawbreakers’

apocalypse29,

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says Monday that the Iranian people will “respond to rioters and lawbreakers” protesting around the country in recent days.

“Our nation will deal with this minority who chant slogans against the law and people’s wishes, and insult the sanctities and values of the revolution,” he says in a statement on his official website.

“Criticism and protest are an opportunity not a threat. The nation will themselves respond to the rioters and lawbreakers.”

Advertisements

Published by apocalypse29

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s