Rouhani blames Saudis for Iran protests

Iranian President Rouhani says Saudi Arabia and other unnamed countries are behind the anti-regime protests sweeping Iran due to their anger over his country’s “success in the region.”

“These [accomplishments] have angered our enemy. Our unity was a bullet (arrow) in their eyes and our progress and success in the world of politics and against the US and the Zionist regime was not bearable to them,” the semi-official Fars news agency reports Rouhani as saying.

“They (the Saudis) have blatantly said that we will create problems in Tehran,” he says.