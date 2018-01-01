Pence: US won’t repeat ‘shameful mistake’ of not backing Iranian protesters

US Vice President Mike Pence says the Trump administration will not repeat the “shameful mistake” of not expressing support for Iranian demonstrators.

“As long as @RealDonaldTrump is POTUS and I am VP, the United States of America will not repeat the shameful mistake of our past when others stood by and ignored the heroic resistance of the Iranian people as they fought against their brutal regime,” tweets Pence.

“The bold and growing resistance of the Iranian people today gives hope and faith to all who struggle for freedom and against tyranny. We must not and we will not let them down,” he adds.

Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama has been accused by critics of not speaking out forcefully enough in support of demonstrators during mass anti-regime protests in Iran in 2009.