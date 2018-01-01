PA condemns Likud party vote to annex parts of West Bank

The Palestinian Authority condemns the Likud Central Committee’s unanimous vote calling on the party’s leaders to annex parts of the West Bank and allow unlimited settlement construction.

In a statement carried by the PA’s official Wafa new agency, government spokesman Yousef al-Mahmoud calls yesterday’s resolution “an outrageous violation of the resolutions of international legitimacy, especially the resolutions of the United Nations and the Security Council, as well as an irony and contempt for the entire UN system.”

“The Palestinian land that includes the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, foremost of which our eternal capital Jerusalem, is a land occupied by Israel along with other Arab territories, namely Sinai and the Golan, following the unfortunate aggression of 1967,” he says.

Mahmoud says “laws imposed by [Israeli] military force and domination” have no authority in the West Bank and Gaza.