https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-coaching-tracker-2018-updates-latest-news-and-rumors-on-firings-and-hires/

We’ve already seen one NFL coach fired this year and with Black Monday right around the corner, you can expect several other coaches around the league to be handed a pink slip after the regular season comes to an end on Sunday.

As things stand, Chuck Pagano, Jack Del Rio, Jim Caldwell and John Fox have already joined Ben McAdoo in the unemployment line.

If we’ve learned one thing about NFL owners over the past few years, it’s that they don’t waste anytime anymore when it comes to firing a coach.

To keep you up-to-date on the latest firings, rumors and possible hirings, here’s our coaching tracker for the 2018 offseason.

AFC

Report: Marvin Lewis is out as Bengals coach

It’s been reported since mid-December that Marvin Lewis is done in Cincinnati, something that he has refused to confirm for the past two weeks. Although Lewis hasn’t come out and said that Sunday is going to be his last game, it’s become pretty clear. The Bengals coach wouldn’t even make a promise to be at his normal press conference on Monday.

Paul Dehner Jr. ✔@pauldehnerjr We asked Marvin Lewis if we would see him at his scheduled noon press conference on Monday and he offered one final, “We’ll see.” That’s almost too perfect. 1111 Replies



242242 likes

The Bengals will likely go after a candidate their familiar with, which could mean hiring from within — in the form of defensive coordinator Paul Guenther or special team coordinator Darrin Simmons — and it wouldn’t be surprising if they go after Browns‘ coach Hue Jackson if he becomes available.

Cleveland Browns

Report: Hue Jackson is safe

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam already promised Hue Jackson that he would be returning for 2018, and he seems to be standing by that promise. After the Browns lost to the Steelers 28-24 on Sunday to fall to 0-16, Haslam once again reiterated his support for Jackson, who is now 1-31 in two years with the Browns.

Aditi Kinkhabwala ✔@AKinkhabwala #Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he TOLD new GM John Dorsey that Hue Jackson would return as head coach, that there was no debate. Says, “I don’t think Hue has lost (his) magic.” 405405 Replies



807807 likes

The only question now is whether or not Haslam actually sticks to his word over the next few days. With the hiring of new general manager John Dorsey, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Dorsey convince Haslam that it would make way more sense for Dorsey to hire his own coach.

Safe: Vance Joseph staying in Denver

Although the Broncos had given some thought to dumping Joseph after just one season, general manager John Elway has decided to keep Joseph around for at least one more season. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that Elway “went back and forth on the decision” before eventually making the call to keep Joseph on Monday. Joseph’s first season with the Broncos ended with a 5-11 record, but it’s hard to blame him for that, especially when you consider that he was given a roster that doesn’t really feature an NFL-caliber starting quarterback. The argument for firing Joseph was that the Broncos had been downright bad in several games this year. The Broncos had four losses by 20 or more points in 2017, which is more than the 0-16 Browns, who have only lost one game by 20 or more points.

Fired: Chuck Pagano is out

Pagano has been on the hot seat pretty much every offseason for the past few years and it looks like whatever goodwill he had with owner Jim Irsay has finally run out. The Colts fired Pagano on Sunday, per WISH-TV and further reported by multiple outlets, less than 90 minutes after the team’s 22-13 win over the Texans. It’s not a shock that Pagano is out: Between the botched Andrew Luck situation and the team’s 4-12 record, Irsay really didn’t have much of a choice. To replace him, it would make the most sense for the Colts to bring in an offensive-minded coach to lead a team that should be led by Luck, assuming he finally makes it back from his injury. La Canfora lists Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as a potential replacement who makes sense.

Fired: Jack Del Rio is out

Report: Raiders making a run at Jon Gruden

One year after ending the Raiders’ 13-season playoff drought, Jack Del Rio has already been kicked to the curb. After the Raiders’ 30-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday, Del Rio announced that he’s been fired. With Del Rio out, all eyes now turn to Jon Gruden, who might be returning to the sideline for the first time since 2008. According to ESPN.com, the Raiders have made a coaching offer to Gruden that would include an ownership stake in the team. Raiders owner Mark Davis didn’t exactly deny the story when he was asked about it on Saturday.

Scott Bair ✔@BairNBCS Just ran into Raiders owner Mark Davis. Asked directly about about ESPN report re: interest in Jon Gruden. He played coy. Said focus is on winning next game. Asked about Del Rio’s job status. Wouldn’t touch it. Asked again about Gruden report: “these rumors come about every year” 8888 Replies



687687 likes

Although Gruden has turned down every coaching offer for the past eight years, this could be the one that finally gets him out of the booth. With Del Rio out of the picture, it seems like a certainty that Gruden will get the job because it’s unlikely that Davis would’ve fired Del Rio unless he knew Gruden was on board to take over the coaching reigns in Oakland.

Report: Bill O’Brien is at odds with general manager Rick Smith, but will stay in Houston for 2018

Although Bill O’Brien and Rick Smith reportedly have a “toxic” relationship, that doesn’t look like it’s going to be an issue going forward. The Texans announced on Sunday that Smith will be taking a leave of absence to help care for his wive, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. With Smith out of the picture for now, the Houston Chronicle reports that O’Brien will “definitely” be returning to the Texans in 2018. This is good news for Deshaun Watson, who recently made it clear in a tweet that he wants the team bring O’Brien back next season.

Report: Mike Mularkey could’ve gotten fired if the Titans lost to the Jaguars — but they didn’t.

The Titans were in the middle of one of the greatest collapses in NFL history, which could’ve cost Mularkey his job. After Week 13, the Titans were sitting at 8-4 and seemed like a lock for the postseason. However, they then lost three straight before beating the Jaguars on Sunday and reaching the playoffs. Marcus Mariota has seemingly regressed this season, which could lead the Titans to go after a coach who could do a potentially better job of developing him. According to NFL.com, Sunday’s win might not even save Mularkey’s job. The team might also let him go if the Titans go one-and-done in the playoffs.

NFC

Fired: John Fox is out

After three straight seasons of not topping the six-win mark, the Bears have finally had enough of John Fox. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that it’s a “virtual certainty” that Fox will be let go after the season. With the team hoping to develop quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, La Canfora reports that the Bears will likely consider offensive-minded coaches like Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Vikings OC Pat Shurmur

Report: Dirk Koetter isn’t going anywhere

Although there had been rumors that Jon Gruden might be a candidate for this job, it looks like Koetter will definitely be sticking around for at least one more season. The family that owns the Bucs told Koetter on Friday that he’ll be retained for at least the 2018 season. According to NFL.com, the Bucs went after Gruden and got rebuffed, which is likely why they gave Koetter a vote of confidence out of nowhere on Friday.

Report: Bruce Arians expected to retire

After a highly successful coaching career with the Cardinals, it seems that Bruce Arians is ready for retirement. According to ESPN.com, Arians decided on Mondaythat it was time to call it quits after five seasons as Arizona’s coach. Arians has had some health scares over the years — including two hospital trips in 2016 — which might have played a factor in his decision to retire. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported in early December that Arians was leaning toward retirement and that the team began making “internal preparations” for his departure at the time.

Report: Jason Garrett isn’t going anywhere

Unless Jerry Jones has a sudden change of heart, it looks like Jason Garrett’s job is safe in Dallas. During a radio interview the day after Christmas, the Cowboys owner said that he would be keeping Garrett for the 2018 season. “I certainly know a lot about Jason Garrett. Because of that, I can quickly and candidly say his job is not an issue here, at all,” Jones said on Tuesday. “It’s not in the best interest of the Cowboys to be considering a coaching change.”

Considering everything that Garrett had to deal with this year — from the injuries to the Ezekiel Elliott situation — it’s no surprise that Garrett is sticking around, especially when you consider that the Cowboys are coming off a 13-3 season in 2016.

Report: Coaching search is on

Now that Dave Gettleman has officially been hired as general manager, the Giants can start the process of looking for the coach who’s going to replace Ben McAdoo. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has reported that one dark horse candidate could be Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, who served as the Titans head coach from 2011 thru 2013. Gettleman was formerly with the Panthers, so it wouldn’t be a shock if Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is on Gettleman’s list of coaches to interview for the Giants’ job. The Giants will also look at other coordinators like Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Fired: Jim Caldwell is out

In a move that was expected, the Lions have fired Jim Caldwell. He leaves Detroit after four seasons, two playoff appearances and a 36-28 record. The Lions let him go despite two playoff appearances in four years and three seasons above .500. Sunday’s win over the Packers clinched a 9-7 season for the Lions and marked the first time since 1994-97 that they had three winning seasons in four years. It was also the first time since 1991 that the Lions have swept the Packers.

Report: Jay Gruden’s job is safe

One team that won’t be looking for a new head coach this offseason is the Washington Redskins. According to NFL.com, the Redskins plan on keeping Grudengoing forward. Of course, the downside of this for Gruden is that he’ll likely open the 2018 season on the hot seat. Since taking over the Redskins’ job in 2014, he’s posted a 28-34-1 record with one playoff appearance, although he has had to deal with the annual offseason drama that the Kirk Cousins situation has turned into. If, for some reason, Redskins owner Daniel Snyder were to change his mind and dump Gruden, the Redskins coach would instantly become a top candidate for the Bengals’ job.