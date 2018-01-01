IRANIAN POLICEMAN KILLED, 3 HURT IN PROTESTS, SPOKESMAN SAYS

LONDON – A police officer has been shot dead during protests in Iran and three have been wounded, a police spokesman said on Monday, the first reported security force fatality since anti-government demonstrations began last week.

“A rioter took advantage of the situation in the city of Najaf Abad and fired shots at police forces with a hunting rifle. As a result, three were wounded, and one was martyred,” Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi was quoted as saying by Iranian state television. It did not say when the incident took place.

The protests began on December 28 and spread to over 1,200 cities and towns across the country. Tens of thousands of protesters have been calling for the removal of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and chanting against the government.

These are the largest protests in Iran since the Green Revolution was violently put down in 2009.

Ten people were killed during Sunday’s protests, state television said on Monday without giving details.

“In the events of last night, unfortunately a total of about 10 people were killed in several cities,” it said, while showing footage of damage from anti-government demonstrations.

Messages on social media urged Iranians to hold rallies in the capital Tehran and 50 other urban centers, many of which have already seen four days of unrest since price protests in the second largest city Mashhad on Thursday turned political.

Protests continued overnight even though President Hassan Rouhani appealed for calm. He said Iranians had the right to criticize authorities but warned of a crackdown against unrest.

“The government will show no tolerance for those who damage public properties, violate public order and create unrest in the society,” Rouhani said in remarks carried by state TV.

Security forces have showed restraint, hoping to avoid and escalation of the crisis triggered by economic hardships and corruption.