Iranian media: Fresh protests break out in Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran — Fresh protests break out in Tehran as night falls, with images of burning cars on local media and online reports of heavy police presence.

The conservative-linked Fars news agency shows a burning car, while social media reports says relatively small groups are chanting anti-regime slogans in downtown parts of the capital.

“A troublemaker set fire to a taxi and immediately fled,” says the Mehr news agency in one of the few reports by local media.

Monday marks the fifth day of unrest in Iran that began with anger over the state of the economy and soon turned against the Islamic regime as a whole.

The intelligence ministry releases a statement saying that “rioters and instigators of recent unrest have been identified and some have been arrested.”