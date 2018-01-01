Intelligence minister: Israel not behind Iran protests, but wants regime to fall

Intelligence Minister Israel Katz denies that Israel is responsible for the protests breaking out across Iran over the past week, though he says Israel does fully support them.

“Israel is not involved in the commotion in Iran, but other than that, we’re involved in everything else — we want to see this depressing regime get replaced by a democratic government,” Katz tells the Knesset’s powerful Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

“We wish the Iranian people tremendous luck in trying to get democracy,” he says.

Katz also reiterates an accusation he’s made in several forums, that Iran is actively assisting terrorist groups, like Hamas, in the Gaza Strip, as well as Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“Over the past few days we’ve seen direct Iranian involvement in Gaza. Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas are working to upgrade the threat against Israel from Gaza,” he says.