German FM says Iran must respect right to protest, calls for calm on ‘all sides’

Minutes after Prime Minister Netanyahu chides European leaders for not speaking out in support of Iranian protesters, Germany’s Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel calls for calm in Iran and for the Islamic Republic to respect demonstrators right to protest, Reuters reports.

“We appeal to the Iranian government to respect the rights of the demonstrators to assemble and to peacefully raise their voices,” says Gabriel. “After the confrontations of recent days, it is all the more important that all sides refrain from violent actions.”

