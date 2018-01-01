Abbas says Israel, US ‘not interested in a just and lasting peace’

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas vows to hold Israel “accountable” this year for “its grave and systematic violations of international law.”

“We shall make important decisions during 2018, including regarding legal venues, in order to hold Israel accountable for its grave and systematic violations of international law, and to revisit agreements signed with Israel,” says Abbas, according to the PA’s official Wafa news agency.

Responding to a Likud Central Committee vote yesterday calling for parts of the West Bank to be annexed, Abbas says the resolution “could not be taken without the full support of the US administration, who have refused to condemn Israeli colonial settlements as well as the systematic attacks and crimes of the Israeli occupation against the people of Palestine.”

He says the vote is “part of Israel’s plan to erase the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.”

“We hope that this vote serves as a reminder for the international community that the Israeli government, with the full support of the US administration, is not interested in a just and lasting peace. Rather its main goal is the consolidation of an Apartheid regime in all of historic Palestine,” he adds.

