UK School Downgraded for Being Overly White

In the UK, a school was downgraded because they weren’t multicultural enough.

(InfoStormer)

Specifically, they were criticized for not having enough pictures of Blacks and Asian people on the walls. They also got dinged for not teaching toddlers about ethnic diversity.

From Daily Mail:

Angry parents have slammed Ofsted for downgrading an ‘outstanding’ rural nursery to just ‘good’ because it does not teach toddlers about ethnic diversity.

The education watchdog even penalised Town and Country Kiddies Nursery in Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, for not having enough pictures of black and Asian people on the walls.

In their report inspectors criticised the nursery – which caters for children aged from just eight weeks to 11 years as it also offers a kids’ club – for failing to teach youngsters about other cultures.