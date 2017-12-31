The Jewish Curse Upon the World : Belief and Sin

http://www.renegadetribune.com/jewish-curse-upon-world-belief-sin/

We shall analyze the very important ideas behind belief and sin. We already covered belief in an articlebefore, but we shall do so once more from a slightly different angle. Most of us here already understand and know that Jews and Judaism, including any and all variations of it – read : Christianity, Islam, etc. – replaced the real, natural and touchable world with illusions, faith, and blind belief.

The Natural is denied in all Abrahamic religions, for we have already seen that the Torah, the very God Yahweh of the Jewish Bible, is the anti-thesis of Nature itself. It, the Torah, and he, Yahweh, are in complete opposition to everything natural, anything related to Nature. They might still be following some of the laws of Nature, but are doing so only in order to destroy everyone else within it until there is nothing of worth left of it.

The real is denied alongside Truth itself – Jews made up a lot of stuff, they are the embodiment of lies – from the Exodus onward, and keep selling it as the „ultimate truth“ upon this planet; themselves, of course, as the „perpetually oppressed victims“ of this world. Yet, the average lemming doesn’t understand that Jews claim that it is their own god „punishing them“ for not listening to him and sending them into oppression. Once they are in a foreign land and then „try to redeem themselves“ by living according to the laws of their god – they soon run into problems with the host nation they have infected.

For the Jews apply their own 613 laws given to them by their god Yahweh. Of particular interest to the host nation which they have infected are : Usury and Slavery.

The Jews are therefore, naturally, being expelled by the host nation. It is at this moment in time that the Jews then claim that their god gets mad on the host nation for touching his special lunatics on this planet – but, do remember! – he was the one who supposedly sent them into those nations in the first place! He then has to punish these nations, usually with genocide, and tells his chosenites that he will return them to the „promised land“ where they will be safe again.

This „scenario“ repeats itself pretty much all the time until the Jews have wiped out, or completely enslaved, the rest of the world. A new „World Order“ where the Jews „finally“ follow the Laws of their God, who is finally at peace and won’t have to send them around anymore to ruin other people and nations, because they control everyone and everything and have managed to enslave the rest of the World, which is now submitted to them and their War God Yahweh. This, in short, is what the Biblical narrative is.

Everything real, truthful and reasonable has therefore been destroyed by the curse of the Abrahamic religions and the Jews. Beauty is denied as our women have learned oh-so-many times throughout the ages of „christianization“. Sculptures, images, museums, temples, any and all objects of heritage, culture and ancestryare to be destroyed as part of the Biblical laws of the Jews. Everything that is not Jewish is idolatry and makes the Jewish God very sad and sick to his stomach.

Poetry, Music, the Olympic games, Philosohy, Beauty, Art, etc. – all of it was forbidden when the Jews conquered Europe through Christianity. Even the names and surnames of our people were changed and transformed into Jewish ones.

This is the world of the Bible – and if you watch the words of the clip very carefully – you will also realize that the Jews are promoting the application and installment of everything mentioned within it, in our own day and age. Hate has to be removed!, they say. Everything going against their worldview is hate – if you have a feeling or emotion towards your own people, your own kind and species, towards your own race – that is hate, my friends. For you will then oppose the Jewish mission of exterminating you – and your resistance to Jewish ideas will cause war. Hence, the „logical“ Jewish conclusion is to remove emotion from you in order to neutralize you.

They have not entirely accomplished this yet – for they are driving, using and abusing the emotions of not only the rest of the world, but also of our own people – to destroy those who are still sane and reasonable among us. Once we have been exterminated, the final elimination of „emotion“ will come into being.

Alas, one has to be very careful here : We are not „praising“ emotional thinking, for that would be quite idiotic – the praising of emotional thinking has resulted in liberalism, a Jewish theme which has destroyed the minds and hearts of our own people. A healthy and reasonable application of emotion brings about an Aryan society, where music, athletics, beauty, creativity, etc. – are brought forth.

The Jewish idea of society is the entire opposite of it. It is about suppressing everything Natural and everything Beautiful.

Therefore the real and the true had to be replaced by belief; blind belief to be exact. Whatever the Jews claim, does not have to be proven, it is to be taken as literal truth simply by having been written down or said. No one is to question any Jewish claim, everyone is simply to believe in it. Jews claim that there is nothing but One single God and that one single God contacted them and chose them to be his Chosen people, his representatives upon this planet.

You are not to question that. Jews have brought feminism into our societies – you are not to go against it. They have brought pornography – you are not to resist it. They have opened the borders of all our Nations, symbolically destroying the „walls of Babylon“, and you are not to resist that agenda. Whenever you have facts against anything Jewish – it is not debated – you are directly attacked, your persona, ad-hominem. What you present is irrelevant; the only thing that matters for the Jews is to shut you down – the sooner, the better.

Truth therefore is to be denied and replaced by Jewish lies. You can prove that the Jews stole many parts of the Bible from other nations and people and then included their own history within it – a history which is filled with lies and inverted crap – a history which is filled with one genocidal war after the other – and even if you point all of that out, if you prove all of it : It is simply not true, it does not exist, the only truth is the Jewish truth.

The only thing you are allowed to do is to blindly believe in everything the Jews have said or written down.

Only in such a degenerated society, one which is based entirely on belief, can the Jews sell one lie after the other as being the „truth“. The Big Lie can only be sold in a society of blind belief – and, to create such a society – it has to be conquered and destroyed by Abrahamic faiths. Everything Pagan, Natural and Scientific has to be destroyed and replaced by the Jewish worldview and perception.

Now, do remember – in order to get to that ultimate point of the „Equilibrium“ – emotions will have to be used. In Jewish mysticism there is a difference between „equilibrium“ and „balance“. Balance is the state of being in which opposite forces constantly exist; Equilibrium on the other hand, is a state of „peace“ where no such forces exist – they are denied, neutralized or nullified.

The Jewish Equilibrium is a world in which no one exists to resist them anymore. That is „World Peace“ in Biblical terms. But, in order to get there, emotions driven within the Goyim will have to be used to destroy the resistance towards the Jews which still exists among the Goyim. To make you better understand how belief can be made effective, and a lie afterwards through it sold, we shall analyze an everyday Jewish idiocy which has been transferred from generation to generation :

Christianity.

The average Christian never read the Bible from A to Z – he always gets in touch with it through the Jewish prophet Jesus. He never learns who or what the Jewish God is, namely a Jewish War God named Yahweh whose warriors and weapons are the Jewish people, whom he will use to conquer the rest of the world. The average Christian never learns, knows or hears about this.

He primarily gets indoctrinated through Jesus into accepting the Jewish Bible on blind faith and belief. This is a very important element right here and perfectly explains what we have been talking about so far. Blind faith and belief. By simply „believing“ you have accomplished your task as a Christian. You are not to question, analyze, research or doubt anything : You are simply to believe and to have faith – and through that faith : You are miraculously now even genetically related to Abraham and the rest of the Jewish baboons.

The wise among you may now wonder : Is this belief really enough to indoctrinate? In some cases it may be, but in general we may claim that it isn’t. Emotion is required – for emotion makes the lie and blind faith seem real. The victim of such indoctrination attached to the indoctrination itself his own emotions, not his own belief. The belief may seem as the foundation of this process, but from the personal viewpoint of the victim, it isn’t. His own emotions are what primarily keep him in check.

It might sound tricky, but you will soon come to understand it better.

It is not the idea of Heaven and Hell that keeps the lemming in check – it is the fear he feels towards this idea. The idea itself is not really controlling him in this case, it is the fear, depression, anxiety within him that is truly manipulating him – he therefore becomes his own slave master – the Jews merely have to remind him here and there of it. Thus, as with any other Jewish brainwashing ideology, the Jews do not need to directly control their victims – for their own emotions do it.

It is therefore a question of timely application of reminders which will give rise to those emotions. The individual must not be allowed to rationalize anything within himself, to analyze and question – he must only be allowed to „re-live“, experience again – the set of emotions which keep him in check. The drug itself is not controlling the addict, it is the feeling, the emotion, the rush, the struggle to get more of it, which makes him an addict.

The evil in such a scenario is the person who keeps providing the drug to the addict – you know very well by now that only through absolute denial of the drug that the addict can even begin to think of healing himself – well, we must do the same in case of the Jewish power upon this planet. The various drugs which they provide to the public must be destroyed and denied in order for the „goyim“ to begin thinking again on their own, to realize that there is something within them that is attempting to control and confuse them.

Many won’t survive such a process, the mental shock and struggle will be too much for them. They will break, they will be unstable to the point of being utterly useless. But, there is no other way. They are addicted.

We must therefore get rid of these fake emotions which have been attached to fake beliefs and faiths which have been sold as belief and truth. It is quite a battle, that you can be sure of. It is not as easy as it sounds and it certainly won’t be fun or interesting. It is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, challenge of the 21st century.

Liberalism, and everything similar to it, has been invented to empower this pattern of emotion and belief, for it is a way of life based entirely on emotions. Reason, facts, truth, nature, none of it matter to the liberal – the liberal itself is the product of the Jewish idea of „Samael“ – the angel of God who is supposed to „liberate“ everyone and everything, yet while doing so, is really only making out of them slaves and prisoners of not only their own mind, but also the Jewish people, the very „children“ of the Jewish God, whom the angels, and among them Samael, serve.

Our nations are very „liberal“ nowadays, one of the most liberal being Canada, and you probably know by now that it actually is becoming a hell-hole of idiocy, degeneracy and is on its way to get removed from the World as we know it. Every „liberating“ movement or act has been accompanied by the destruction of Europeans. It shouldn’t surprise you that Masons are very fond of this liberating idea.

The Jewish hand and plot behind it is therefore obvious.

Hate speech, Thought crime, and similar nonsense – is yet another modern Jewish, even religious, attempt to control the mind, body and soul of people, especially their emotions. It just so happens that literally everything that could go against the Jewish agenda can be immediately defined as hate speech – and here kicks in the throughout prepared plot of the Jews.

For whenever someone stands against the Jews they literally just sent out this pattern : Anti-semitism, Holocaust, Immigration, Oppression, The Wall, Exodus, Egypt, Moses. These words trigger within the hypnotized and indoctrinated individual an entire „movie“ which then plays out various emotions and belief systems. The individual is overwhelmed and begins to aggressively act out as he has been programmed to.

Only when the people learn to feel nothing towards the Jews or their machinations – will they be free from them. Only when they have no reaction to the words and mental manipulations which they attempt to apply on them – will they be free from them. The Jew fears nothing more than an awakened Aryan who doesn’t even blink when the Jew mentions Anti-Semitism or anything related to it.

For it is at that moment that the Jew realized that his „magic“ won’t work anymore. Without it he is not able to fight against anyone.

After thousands of years of lies the Jew has come to a point where he pretty much knows that if his magic were to ever stop working one day, he would be annihilated. He therefore prepares for this „judgment“ day where his „God“ will supposedly destroy everything – whereas, quite a different thing seems to be the case here – the Jew himself is ready and willing to take down with him the entire planet if he is ever to be identified for what he truly is.

It will be the final Jewish attempt to enslave the World by force – if nothing else truly works – he must have a way to intimidate the rest of the Goyim. A nuclear disaster, the total pollution of everything, the destruction of everything Natural : Are just some of the ideas that pop to mind here.

But going against the Jews would be a Sin, now wouldn’t it? Why, it is a Sin to Hate nowadays – and Hate is an emotion that comes naturally as a reaction to something which you truly and reasonably identify as being harmful and destructive. There is an enormous difference between true hate and the hate which, for example, antifa imbeciles pretend to have towards White people.

One is Natural and based on Facts, while the other is based upon Belief which denies facts.

The antifa idiot’s hate is guided by blind belief channeled through fake emotions. The green/red environmental marxist hates Whites, yet is complete ignorant to the fact that only White people care for the environment. Their hatred is not true, neither does it have any basis. They are addicted to the blind belief and emotions that have been indoctrinated into them.

The lesser the average intelligence and mental capacity of the individual, or of the target people or race, the more efficient does this pattern of belief and emotion become. Emotions are naturally a part of the feminine aspect of not only the people as a collective, but also within the person on his individual basis. That is to say that a highly degraded society, ruled by Abrahamic and Jewish overlords, will act out as a highly degenerated feminine aspect where the masculine has no control over it, no synergy with it, forms no unity alongside it anymore.

Effeminate men and mad women are the result of it. No information passes through any reason, nothing is analyzed, everything is accepted as truth, everything has to be believed – and anything that goes against this „liberating and free“ way of life is to be regarded as evil. It is no wonder therefore that White Heterosexual Men have become the number one enemy in our Jewish controlled societies.

For they represent, in the literal sense, in their physical form – the Masculine that can heal the broken Feminine within our society.

Without it, the idea of Sin has become an increasingly growing problem and disaster. Take, for example, a modern day Christian couple – a White European man and woman. They are first and foremost inflicted with the idea of Sin by having been born on the basis of the Bible. The Jew Jesus then saved them and they are to be eternally grateful for it – they are perpetually kept in check by this idea and all the emotions that are attached to it. It is no wonder therefore that men used to cut off their penises because Jesus told them to do so in the Bible.

Anyway, this couple is then being programmed to become emotionally attached to the idea of immigration because Jesus himself emigrated and immigrated into other lands. If he had not been able to, he would have died before he was able to sacrifice himself to the Jewish God. A disaster, right? So, the Christian is emotionally attached to the idea of immigration and can thus be easily manipulated.

Since anyone who believes in Jesus can become part of the big Abrahamic and Jewish family – the Christian is emotionally attached to see everyone and anything who accepts Jesus as his „brother“. Every single idea is empowered, time and time again, by this blind belief in Jesus and all the emotions attached to him. The Christian is so emotionally attached to this Jewish degeneracy, that he willingly goes out on „missions“ in order to convert others into the „faith“.

The addict becomes the drug dealer himself.

But, why wait for immigrants or go on missions of conversion? Adopt and import children of other races and do it all on your own from home! Add into this the modern day brainwashing of anti-White propaganda and the creation of yet another modern Sin : Being White – and our example of the Christian is even more precise.

It is a Sin to be White nowadays and the magic of Sin is bigger than just blind belief, because Sin points you out as being an anomaly – and the average weak-willed lemming is not ready to accept himself as not being „part of the norm“. Thus the idea of trends came into being and whoever doesn’t follow Jewish trends is simply a sinner, a heretic, a racist, a nazi, xenophobe, etc. – a hateful person who should really simply be burned at the stake, or – one day, in the „Godly“ society – in a god damn chamber as in Equilibrium.

Something which the Jewish driven Christians did not-so-long-ago to our European Pagan Women, for it was in the Jewish interest to destroy the strong European feminine aspect by any means necessary. The collective European feminine aspect had to be de-linked from its own roots, heritage, ancestry, culture and people : The feminine aspect had to become Jewish. And today it largely is : The degenerated individual thinks, acts and behaves like a Jew – he hates White Europeans as much as the Jew hates them. The Jew has managed to sell to our people the idea that they are not only sinners for having been born a European, but that their Sin can be redeemed by adopting non-White children and having no children of their own. Just as the Jew presented to Europeans the idea of Sin and offering them immediately a Jewish solution to the problem, so is the Jew, yet again, selling us both the Sin and the solution at the same time.

Your very existence is a Sin and the only way to Redeem yourself is to help End it.

But remember – both the Jewish God Yahweh and Jesus love you – and they created you. Ah, the idiocy, it makes me face-palm myself hundreds of times on a daily basis. As the lemming is sold the idea of his own life being a sin, he immediately looks for the creators of his life as the source of such a problem – his father and mother are both White – and he hates everything they represent : A family, heritage, culture, identity, race, tribe, and so on.

He must destroy it in order to „liberate“ himself from this Sin. It is absolutely disgusting what the Jews are willing to do in order to achieve their goals. It is exactly this characteristic of theirs, this embodiment of evil and the willingness to do whatever it takes no matter how evil it is, that is beyond anything the Aryan is capable of accepting as even remotely true. Even though the indoctrinated lemming believes anything the Jews say, no matter how ridiculous it is, he will not and does not believe anything told about the Jews, for the pattern of belief and emotions have reached a point of no return in most cases.

Which means that the longer we wait, the less likely we are to survive, succeed and recover from the Jewish infestation upon our lands. At a certain point in time our Race will reach a point of no return – and we cannot and must not allow such a thing to happen. Sin and Belief empower each other when properly aligned and connected – when looking at such terms you should always be able to replace them with terms that are being applied or used by them; for example : The Original Sin and Jesus empower each other.

Is there, however, another element which operates behind the pattern of Emotion and Belief?

What one could think of is Guilt – but guilt itself is also an emotion that will constantly try to awake thoughts which won’t give you rest until you put them under control or analyze deep enough to realize their true source – often such a realization leads to the end of guilt as well. But is guilt really the core element here? Or it is a result of something? What else is there that we have missed?

Could it be – conscience? The very thing that makes the idea of heaven and hell applicable? The very element which makes you doubt everything you have said or done? The very element which can, under Jewish control, even neutralize your very natural need for survival – up to the point where you will commit not only individual suicide, but racial suicide as well. There is individual conscience and societal conscience – group conscience which develops over time as you realized what is right and what isn’t. Since Jews control our society, they changed the concept of conscience dramatically – in less than 70 years. What does primarily worry you in case of conscience and actions? The possible punishment.

Does the Jew have conscience? Did he have any conscience when he tried to destroy Egypt? Did he have any conscience when he genocided the Canaanites, Babylonians, Sumerians, Persians? Does he have any conscience today when he is openly exterminating the White Europeans? Did he have any when he enslaved the Blacks and Irish and brought them as slaves to America? Does he even expect any punishment against himself? The Jew has no societal conscience in any host nation he finds himself in because the Jew has his own societal norms upon which he bases his group conscience – he has his Bible, which is called “The Law” – that is his Law upon which he bases his entire Worldview. In it, he is allowed to steal from you, apply usury on you, enslave you, genocide you – no conscience triggers within him when he does any of those things.

What then is Individual Conscience, if the Jew has neither in all of those examples?

True conscience negatively occurs when you knowingly do things that are against your Nature and your Inner Being – against your Self, the Self representing all your collective Knowledge, Wisdom, Understanding. Since such conscience can be a burden to live with, a truly free person is someone who never has to experience that burden. He does what he knows to be right and true. But, herein lies the danger again : The Jew can twist the lemming’s understanding of knowledge and truth, he can twist his understanding of what is right – to the dangerous extreme of replacing what is right with righteousness. Therefore, what the Jew does, is not against his Nature, nor against his perception of what is right and true!

The antifa idiot who wishes for his own people to go extinct sees nothing wrong in it. A Jew might get a feeling of guilt and might get his conscience working if he were to give to a Gentile 100 dollars for free – that would haunt him for years probably. So, while the Jews have literally no feeling of guilt and conscience, they sold to the rest of the world that they should have – the White Christian couple should feel guilty for being White and should adopt a Black African Somalian child.

But, is this idea of conscience that we have nowadays truly what it once originally meant? What is the etymology of the word? From etymonline.com :

early 13c., from Old French conscience “conscience, innermost thoughts, desires, intentions; feelings” (12c.), from Latin conscientia “knowledge within oneself, sense of right, a moral sense,” from conscientem (nominative consciens), present participle of conscire “be (mutually) aware,” from com- “with,” or “thoroughly” (see com-) + scire “to know” (see science). Probably a loan-translation of Greek syneidesis, literally “with-knowledge.” Sometimes nativized in Old English/Middle English as inwit. Russian also uses a loan-translation, so-vest, “conscience,” literally “with-knowledge.”

No wonder the „feeling movement“ started in France – and no wonder that France has been Jew controlled for a very long time, alongside with their Masonic puppets.

The interesting element of the word conscience is its connection to „being deeply aware of knowledge over something“. Is the average lemming really deeply aware of his knowledge over the situation in the World? Can he really look himself in the mirror and openly state that he researched everything from the inside out? Can the Christcuck look you in the eye and tell you that he really read the entire Bible with a critical mind?

So you see, the lemmings, traitors, cucks and various other indoctrinated people out there – are not honest to themselves nor to others – their conscience really is not at peace with themselves and you should let them know that; make them notice it and drive them mad in order to really look for the truth. We come to the conclusion that there is only one true trinity-cure for the problem which this article is analyzing : Knowledge, Wisdom and Understanding – which all together lead to Truth.

A society which lives upright will not bring about situations which could trigger guilt or conscience. It is only in a multi-cultural and diverse society where other racial groups of people will do whatever it takes to further their agenda – that doubtful, horrible and cold-blooded things will occur. The Jew in a host nation is going to kill, murder, steal, rape, and mind-manipulate other people into doing horrible stuff and therefore will begin a chain of events, a domino effect, which will create horror, guilt, treachery, deceit and conscience among the native population : For they will be going against their own brothers and sisters.

And when the sane among the host nation react towards the Chaos, the Jew cries out in pain, cries out against oppression and calls the host nation hateful, racist and anti-semitic; knowing very well that his indoctrinated puppets are already under the spell of Belief and Sin; of Emotions and Conscience and will gather to protect him.

We conclude – Belief can sell you a big lie; belief with emotions becomes real. Emotions are easily attached to guilt, which is also an emotion itself, and guilt is driven then by conscience, which then is appeased through belief. The victim is primarily attached to his emotions, not the belief itself – however, through guilt and conscience finds peace in belief again – and this cycle empowers his emotional attachment to this pattern even more. In case of, for example, the Jewish Christian religion this entire process is further empowered by the afterlife punishment of hell, if you do not follow the Jewish script, which is to say the Jewish Law.

As it is repeated, the addiction grows and eventually reaches a point of no return. A society which reaches such a low point makes this drugged state of mind the norm and eventually develops further ideologies, systems and movements out of it. As more and more reasons are given to feel guilty, as more and more emotions are being brought up on a daily basis, as more and more endless thoughts are being pumped by the conscience – the individual, as well as the society – reaches a point where it doesn’t even find peace in belief anymore. Escape mechanisms are developed : Drugs, Alcohol, Sex, Entertainment of every possible kind. Alas, nothing really works.

Death becomes the only escape from it all. Death, destruction and chaos – a new Order is forced to come into existence – not because of guilt, not even because of the emotions, let alone the belief : But to silence the Conscience which operates within the Society. It can only find peace after complete chaos has happened and after no one really knows what good or bad is anymore.

This is what the Jews have done to the European Race. This is what we are witnessing.

The time of Guilt is over. Embrace the Aryan. Embrace your Destiny.