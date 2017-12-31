Sunni jihadists claim they blew up Iran oil pipeline

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A Sunni jihadist group on Saturday claimed to have blown up an oil pipeline in Iran’s southern Khuzestan province, the scene of other attacks by Arab separatists. Iranian authorities have not acknowledged any such attack.

An online video posted by Ansar al-Furqan claimed the attack and showed what it described as a pipeline near Omidiyeh.

The US-based SITE Intelligence Group quoted the video on Saturday as saying: “This operation was conducted to inflict losses on the economy of criminal Iranian regime.”

SITE said the attack by Ansar al-Furqan, if confirmed, would be their first in oil-rich southern Iran.

Iran has faced low-level separatist unrest from Kurds in its northwest, the Baluch in its east and Arabs in its south since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

