Rouhani: Trump called us terrorists, has ‘no right’ to sympathize with protests

apocalypse29,

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says Sunday that his US counterpart Donald Trump had “no right” to sympathize with Iranian protesters, whom he has previously called “terrorists.”

“This man who today in America wants to sympathize with our people has forgotten that a few months ago, he called the nation of Iran terrorist,” Rouhani tells a cabinet meeting, according to the state broadcaster.

“This person whose whole being is against the nation of Iran has no right to feel pity for the people of Iran.”

