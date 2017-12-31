Ministers launch ‘intensive’ effort to deport 40,000 migrants

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri say a “historic” and “intensive” effort to deport tens of thousands of illegal migrants will begin this week.

In a joint statement, the ministers say that in the coming days, migrants — most of whom are from Eritrea and Sudan — will be forced to choose between voluntary emigration to a third country or prison.

On Wednesday, a special cabinet meeting will convene to approve the plan, according to the ministers.

The Population and Immigration Authority will soon notify the migrants of their options, say the ministers.

