Likud body voting on resolution to annex parts of West Bank

Top activists in the ruling Likud party are convening for a vote on a resolution urging the party’s leaders to formally annex to Israel parts of the West Bank, and to allow unlimited construction in settlements.

Any such vote by Likud’s 3,000-member Central Committee would not be binding on cabinet ministers, but carries political force inside the party.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz, Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, and former Likud minister Gideon Sa’ar are present at the Likud confab.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, long an opponent of such ideological declarations by party institutions, but eager in recent months to appeal to the party’s right-wing base, is not attending the gathering.