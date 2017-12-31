Jewish role in slave trade. The Shocking Truth.

The overwhelming majority of Jews in America and European nations, have at some point in their political life (or continually) utilized slavery as a malicious moral weapon against White European or American folk, not only to demonize our ancestors, but also to infer that contempotary Europeans are natural slavers, in order to instill hatred of Europeans in non-europeans and liberal minded Europeans alike. But if the White race is to be condemned in the liberal press, why are not the Jewish people condemned for the world’s leading role in the slave trade over the last 2000 years?

In the Hebrew Torah (Old Testament), none other than God himself commands that no slaves will be made of your own people, but you can make slaves of other peoples:

44 As for your male and female slaves whom you may have: you may buy male and female slaves from among the nations that are round about you…

46 You may bequeath them to your sons after you, to inherit as a possession forever; you may make slaves of them, but over your brethren the people of Israel you shall not rule, one over another, with harshness. (Leviticus 25:44)

Jewish Supremacism also quotes major Jewish historians bragging about their domination of the slave trade since ancient times. And many more recent writers of Jewish history actually boast of their incredible domination of the triangular slave trade between Africa, the West Indies and the American colonies.

“The Jewish slave trains moved across Europe from Germany to Verdun and finally to Muslim Spain with enslaved humans that originated in Bohemia, Moravia and remoter Slavic lands. They carried slaves, furs and swords to the Jewish (converted) Khazar kingdom on the Volga when they traveled eastward to China… At that time in history blacks from Africa, whites from the Balkans, Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, and Mongols were traded as slaves by Jewish and Islamic traders. – McIntyre. Charshee, The Continuity Of The International Slave Trade and Slave System, State University of New York, 1990

According to an interview given by Orthodox Rabbi Lody van de Kamp to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency newspaper on December 26, 2013:“Money was earned by Jewish communities in South America, partly through slavery, and went to Holland, where Jewish bankers handled it….In one area of what used to be Dutch Guyana, 40 Jewish-owned plantations were home to a total population of at least 5,000 slaves,” he says. “Known as the Jodensavanne, or Jewish Savannah, the area had a Jewish community of several hundred before its destruction in a slave uprising in 1832. Nearly all of them immigrated to Holland, bringing their accumulated wealth with them.”

The West India Company, which monopolized imports of slaves from Africa, sold slaves at public auctions against cash payment. It happened that cash was mostly in the hands of Jews. The buyers who appeared at the auctions were almost always Jews, and because of this lack of competitors they could buy slaves at low prices. On the other hand, there also was no competition in the selling of the slaves to the plantation owners and other buyers, and most of them purchased on credit payable at the next harvest in sugar. Profits up to 300 percent of the purchase value were often realized with high interest rates.

On the Caribbean island of Curacao, Dutch Jews may have accounted for the resale of at least 15,000 slaves landed by Dutch transatlantic traders, according to Seymour Drescher, a Jewish historian at the University of Pittsburgh. Jews were so influential in those colonies that slave auctions scheduled to take place on Jewish holidays often were postponed, according to Marc Lee Raphael, a professor of Judaic studies at the College of William & Mary.

The following is a partial list of the slave ships owned by Jews:

‘Abigail’ owned by Aaron Lopez, Moses Levy and Jacob Franks.

‘Crown’ owned by Isaac Levy and Nathan Simpson.

‘Nassau’ owned by Moses Levy.

‘Four Sisters’ owned by Moses Levy.

‘Anne & Eliza’ owned by Justus Bosch and John Abrams.

‘Prudent Betty’ owned by Henry Cruger and Jacob Phoenix.

‘Hester’ owned by Mordecai and David Gomez.

‘Elizabeth’ owned by David and Mordecai Gomez.

‘Antigua’ owned by Nathan Marston and Abram Lyell.

‘Betsy’ owned by Wm. DeWoolf.

‘Pouy’ owned by James DeWoolf.

‘White Horse’ owned by Jan de Sweevts.

‘Expedition’ owned by John and Jacob Rosevelt.

‘Charlotte’ owned by Moses and Sam Levy and Jacob Franks.

‘Caracoa’ owned by Moses and Sam Levy.

Slave-runners, also owned by Jews, were the ‘La Fortuna’, the ‘Hannah’, the ‘Sally’, and the ‘Venue’.

Jews also played a prominent role in American slavery. In movies, articles and books, slavers were Anglo-Saxons with names like Smith or Jones. Usually, they were hard-drinking, uncouth, Southern types. Later Slavery was ubiquitous in Africa among native Blacks themselves, and that they were seldom rounded up by Whites. Usually, Black African slaveholders were the ones who sold them to the slavetraders. Jewish merchants played a major role in the slave trade. In fact, in all the American colonies, whether French (Martinique), British, or Dutch, Jewish merchants frequently dominated. This was no less true on the North American mainland, where during the eighteenth century Jews participated in the ‘triangular trade’ that brought slaves from Africa to the West Indies and there exchanged them for molasses, which in turn was taken to New England and converted into rum for sale in Africa. Isaac Da Costa of Charleston in the 1750s, David Franks of Philadelphia in the 1760s, and Aaron Lopez of Newport in the late 1760s and early 1770s dominated Jewish slave trading on the American continent. By the time of the American Revolution, over 30 Jewish families could be found in Newport, Rhode Island, alone, bearing family names such as Lopez, Levy, Rivera, Seixas, deToro (Touro), Gomez and Hays. In the New World, the Jews continued to engage in their long established careers as merchants and money lenders, manufacturers and sellers of alcoholic beverages, and were leaders in the forefront of the slave trade, amassing vast fortunes by importing and selling African slaves to the colonial plantations. In North America, the slave trade had its most powerful center in Newport, Rhode Island. Newport formed a pivotal part of the triangular slave trade of rum and molasses from New England to Africa for slaves and back to the West Indies and the Colonies with the human cargo. I discovered that it was no coincidence that Newport, center of the slave trade, had the oldest synagogue in America and the largest thriving Jewish community in the American colonies. Aaron Lopez, a Portuguese Jew of Marrano descent and a resident of Newport, was one of the most powerful slave traders in the Americas. He owned dozens of ships and imported thousands of Blacks into the Western Hemisphere. In an account of just two voyages of one of Lopez’s ships, the Cleopatra, at least 250 Blacks perished. Such horrendous loss of life in such a dirty business did not prevent Jewish chronicler Jacob Marcus from praising Lopez: “What can be said about this most attractive figure.?” Although Lopez acquired riches in the Colonies, he violated the anti-British non-importation trade agreements during the revolutionary period, supporting Britain’s interests rather than the Colonies.’ All through the eighteenth century, into the early nineteenth, Jews in the North were to own black servants; in the South, the few plantations owned by Jews were tilled with slave labor. In 1820, over 75 percent of all Jewish families in Charleston, Richmond, and Savannah owned slaves, employed as domestic servants; almost 40 percent of all Jewish householders in the United States owned one slave or more. There were no protests against slavery as such by Jews in the South, where they were always outnumbered at least 100 to 1….Very few Jews anywhere in the United States protested against chattel slavery on moral grounds. Considering that less than 2 percent of all colonists owned slaves, then individual Jewish households (40 percent owned slaves) were far more likely to own slaves than were Gentiles (Marcus, J. (1952). Jews. Encyclopaedia Britannica. Vol. 13. p.57). With their comparatively greater numbers in the Mediterranean world, Jews constituted disproportionate slaveholders in the ancient and medieval world just as they were in the Colonies. The importation of slaves to America is a relatively recent historical phenomenon that lasted about 200 years. From before the time of Christ to the African trade of the 1700s, most of the slaves owned and bartered by Jews were White.

Quotes about Jewish slave trade.

“Almost all the early Jewish settlers in America belonged to the wealthy classes, it was natural for [jews] to accept the institution of slavery as they found it, and to derive as much benefit from it…” “[slavery] was principally in the hands of the Jews.” Wiernik. Peter, History of the Jews in America, Jewish Press Publishing CO., New York, 1912

“Jewish entrepreneurs were engaged in the slave trade on the North American mainland, participating in the famous triangular trade”

Fishman. Priscilla, Jews of the United States, Quadrangle – New York, 1973

” All through the eighteenth century, into the early nineteenth, Jews, in the North were to own black servants; in the South, the few plantation owned by Jews were tilled with slave labor. In 1820, over 80 percent of all Jewish household in Charleston, Richmond, and Savannah owned slaves, employed as domestic servants; …40 per cent of all Jewish households in the United States owned one slave or more. There were no protests against slavery as such by Jews in the South… But very few Jews anywhere in the United States protested against chattel slavery on moral grounds.”

Marcus. Jacob Rader, United States Jewry, 1776-1985, Wayne State University Press, 1990

“It is of considerable interest in this connection to note that Jews were among the founders of the New York Stock Exchange in 1792.”

Kohler. Max. J, Phases of Jewish Life in New York before 1800, American Jewish Historical Society, 1960

“American Jewish merchants, using their religio-commercial connections, enjoyed a competitive advantage over many non-Jews engaged in the same lucrative inter colonial trade. Since the West Indian trade was a necessity to America’s economy and since this trade was, in varying degrees, controlled by Jewish mercantile houses, America Jewry was influential in the commercial destiny of Britain’s overseas empire…and hence Jewish traders in New York had a marked advantage over others in this West India trade.”

“ Feldstein. Stanley, The Land that I Show You: Three Centuries of Jewish Life in America, Anchor Press, 1978

… [The Jews] were the largest ship chandlers in the entire Caribbean region, the shipping business was mainly a Jewish enterprise … The slave ships were not only owned by Jews, but were manned by Jewish crews and sailed under the command of Jewish captains.”

Liebman, Seymour, New World Jewry, 1493-1825 , Ktav Publishing House, 1982

“The West India Company, which monopolized imports of slaves from Africa, sold slaves at public auctions against cash payments. It happens that cash was mostly in the hands of Jews. The buyers who appeared at the auctions were almost always Jews, and because of this lack of competitors, they could buy slaves at low prices. On the other hand, there was also no competition in the selling of the slaves to the plantation owners and other buyers … Profits up to 300 per cent of the purchase value were often realized with high interest rates … If it happened that the date of such an auction fell on a Jewish holiday the auction had to be postponed…[Jews] dominated the slave trade”

Wiznitzer. Arnold, Jews in Colonial Brazil, Columbia University Press, 1960

“Those who succeeded in establishing themselves under Dutch jurisdiction prospered as traders, middlemen, interpreters and brokers of slaves. The West India Company monopolized the import of slaves, but the private entrepreneurs ran the slave auctions. Among these were numerous Jews who also provided the credit that plantation masters needed until the sugar crop was brought in. Considering that the mill owners found it cheaper to replace a slave every seven years than to feed him properly, business was brisk.”

Elkin. Judith, The Jewish Presence in Latin America, Allen & Unwin Publishing, 1987

1680: Jamaica, Port Royal: 84% of Jewish households owned 1-4 black slaves, even though European were the vast majority of residents in Port Royal, less than 39% of European households owned slaves even in the busy, slave filled Port Royal. Statistics compiled from: Schorsch. Jonathan, Swimming the Christian Atlantic: Judeoconversos, Afroiberians and Amerindians in the seventeenth century, Brill Publishing, 2000]

“In the first half of the seventeenth century all the great sugar plantations in Brazil were in the hands of Jews.”

Abram Leon, The Jewish Question: A [jewish] Marxist interpretation, 1971

“all of the 22 distilleries in Newport were owned by Jews, who controlled the manufacture and sale of the infamous “firewater” in their trade with the Indians. They were prohibited in engaging in local commerce by Governor Stuyvesant, and circumvented the restriction in this manner”

White. Walter Jr., Who brought the slaves to America?, 1968

“In the period from the fifth to eight centuries [Jews] gradually took the place previously occupied by the Syrians as ‘international’ traders; and they continued, and perhaps developed, the trade in slaves.” [pp. 17]

“While the Jews were… never… the only traders, it is possible that the slave trade through north-eastern Europe to the Slav countries and the land trades to the East were for practical purposes Jewish monopolies. ” [pp. 25] Parkes. James, The Jewish Journal of Sociology, William Heinemann Limited, 1967

“The first Jews that Poles encountered must certainly have been traders, probably slave traders, of the type called in the 12th-century Jewish sources holekhei rusyah”

Encyclopedia Judaica, v. 13, pp. 710

“In the tenth century the Spanish Jews often owed their [entire families] wealth to their trade in [European & African] slaves.”

Abrahams. Israel, Jewish Life In The Middle Ages (1100-1700), Forgotten books Publishing, 2012

“The Jewish slave trains moved across Europe from Germany to Verdun and finally to Muslim Spain with enslaved humans that originated in Bohemia, Moravia and remoter Slavic lands. They carried slaves, furs and swords to the Jewish (converted) Khazar kingdom on the Volga when they traveled eastward to China… At that time in history blacks from Africa, whites from the Balkans, Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, and Mongols were traded as slaves by Christian, Jewish and Islamic traders.

McIntyre. Charshee, The Continuity Of The International Slave Trade and Slave System, State University of New York, 1990

