Iran minister: Israel, US ‘gleeful’ over unrest

apocalypse29,

An Iranian minister says Israel and the United States are “gleefully” cheering the protests, “as if something was happening in Iran.”

“Our enemies, especially those who have no standing in their [own] countries and not been elected by people, have claimed to be backing our people and our people’s rights in the past few days,” says Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, according to Press TV.

“The occupying Zionist regime, the reactionary regimes in the region and the US are gleefully projecting certain scenes in their faulty minds as if something was happening in Iran,” he says. “They have not recognized our people.”

Advertisements

Published by apocalypse29

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s