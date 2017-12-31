Iran minister: Israel, US ‘gleeful’ over unrest

An Iranian minister says Israel and the United States are “gleefully” cheering the protests, “as if something was happening in Iran.”

“Our enemies, especially those who have no standing in their [own] countries and not been elected by people, have claimed to be backing our people and our people’s rights in the past few days,” says Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, according to Press TV.

“The occupying Zionist regime, the reactionary regimes in the region and the US are gleefully projecting certain scenes in their faulty minds as if something was happening in Iran,” he says. “They have not recognized our people.”