5 Deputies Shot, One Fatally, by Colorado Gunman, Officials Say

Five deputies were shot, one fatally, after they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Sunday morning in a suburb of Denver, officials said.

The gunman was shot by deputies and was “believed to be deceased,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. Two civilians were also shot by the suspect, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The office had reported “multiple deputies down” after the shooting, which happened in Highlands Ranch, Colo., about 15 miles south of Denver.

Three of the injured were taken to Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colo., with injuries that were not critical, Linda Watson, a hospital spokeswoman, said in a telephone interview. She declined to say if the injured were civilians or members of law enforcement.

Another four were taken to Littleton Adventist Hospital in Littleton, Colo., Alyssa Parker, a hospital spokeswoman, said in a telephone interview. She could not say how serious the injuries were.

Deputies had responded to a call of a domestic disturbance around 5:15 a.m. at the Copper Canyon Apartments on County Line Road in Highlands Ranch, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.

