Meghan Markle’s Biological Sister Drops the Hammer After Prince Harry Insults Her Family

It looks like the British royal family isn’t above in-fighting and drama… and the latest ordeal is a solid reminder of why the United States did away with aristocracy in the first place.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably at least vaguely aware that Prince Harry, the son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana — and fifth in line to the British throne — is now engaged to American actress Meghan Markle.

A prince crossing the ocean to fall in love with a “commoner” from another country is something straight out of a soap opera — and that’s now what real life is starting to resemble.

Over the Christmas holiday, Prince Harry made an indirect jab at Markle’s relatives when he seemed to ignore the fact that the actress already has an extended family.

“She’s getting in there and it’s the family I suppose that she’s never had,” the red-haired prince said during a radio interview, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

That choice of words — “the family that she’s never had” — struck a nerve with Meghan Markle’s biological sister.

“Actually she [Meghan] has a large family who were always there with her and for her,” the older Samantha Markle responded on Twitter.

“Meg’s family (our family) is complete with sister, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self-sacrificing father. She always had this family… Marrying merely extends it,” the soon-to-be royal’s sister continued.

Other family members echoed that sentiment, and indicated that they took Harry’s comment as fairly insulting. Meghan’s brother Thomas Jr. spoke to the Daily Mail and claimed that their father felt slighted by the royal.

“Their father, Thomas, is deeply hurt by the prince’s remarks, Markle Jr said. The prince has still to meet his fiancee’s father,” reported the Daily Mail.

“We were as close as we could be, as tight as we could be, that’s what we were,” Thomas Markle Jr. told the British newspaper.

“We’d get together on Christmases, on holidays, on birthdays, on Thanksgivings… It was always somewhere, even though we lived in different parts of the city [Los Angeles] – we still all got together,” he continued. “Obviously, she had a family.”

To be fair to Prince Harry, his words may have just been poorly chosen. He’s certainly not the first royal to put his foot in his mouth — just ask his father, Prince Charles.

However, there’s no denying the fact that Harry, with his oh-so-royal bloodline and upbringing, might look down with disdain on a working class, patchwork family like Markle’s.

Not only is she a commoner from a family that’s far from wealthy, but she’s a bloody American. It doesn’t take a huge stretch to imagine that the royal family looks down on her lowly roots with disdain, and wouldn’t give her a second glance if she weren’t now a celebrity actress.

That, in a nutshell, is exactly the aristocracy and pretension that America declared independence from two and a half centuries ago.

Our nation has always valued the working man, the commoner, the blue collar family, far more highly than the British ruling class tends to do. It’s built into the core of America that all people are created equal, and we reject kings and princes lording over us.

The American way is to let a man become successful based on his own hard work, ingenuity, and merits. British snobbery has no place here — and that’s just the way we like it.