http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/white-house-intern-denies-making-white-power-sign-in-photo-with-trump/article/2644568

A former White House intern accused on Thursday of making a white power symbolduring a photo with President Trump has denied having any ties to white nationalist groups, and claims he was simply mimicking the president’s signature “OK” sign.

“In some of our intern pictures, I emulated the OK sign the President sometimes makes,” Emory University student Jack Breuer told the Daily Caller a day after the Daily Mail published an article headlined, “White power at the White House – Trump intern flashes ‘alt-right’ symbol used by notorious extremists during group photo with the president.”

Breuer said his decision to stray from the president’s request – that every intern flash a thumb’s up in their photo with him – was “foolish.”

“I should have listened more closely to the Commander-in-Chief and given the thumbs up. I’m proud of my Jewish heritage and strongly reject the hateful views associated with racist white power organizations. I would never make common cause with them,” he said in a statement.

The Daily Mail included several pictures of neo-Nazi leaders like Richard Spencer making the same hand gesture as Breuer. Photos of Trump or others individuals flashing the “OK” sign were simultaneously omitted.

A spokesperson for the Daily Mail did not return a request for comment.