The First Steps Away from Globalist Supermarkets

http://www.renegadetribune.com/first-steps-away-globalist-supermarkets/

In this short writing I would like to present you with good reasons for avoiding globalist supermarkets. The goal is to change our paradigm toward economy and leave aside Jewish, multicultural ways of buying.

Have you realized that all supermarkets and practically everything they sell is made by international corporations which make profit at the expense of Nature and our society? Let’s be honest, when you pay a few bucks for a piece of meat, this means that Mother Nature is overtaking the real costs and in the long run a few animal species become extinct in the process. We should rather ask ourselves if producing tons of low-quality cookies (which taste like shit anyway) or cheap plastic toys, or you name it, are worth the destruction of our planet.

Such low prices mean also that the producer aims internationally and we know very well what international corporations do with that money; they bring sub-humans into our societies (they want to expand the market instead of raising prices) and destroy Nature with their mass-production!

Because of those reasons I decided not to buy any more from international corporations and instead of that I started to buy from local, independent producers.

The core of this situation is of course prices. We all buy in supermarkets because of the prices and the comfort they offer, but we have to realize that the prices offered in a supermarket are not real. Whenever you buy something you should ask yourself how much effort and time did it cost Nature and the workers to create this product and also if the cost corresponds with the availability of natural resources; that’s the only real price.

When we consider those things we start appreciating the value of a handmade piece of bread and of a piece of meat from a butcher, who raises his cattle in dignified conditions. We have to realize too that we live in the artificial reality created by Jewish programmers and the goal of this Matrix is to make us so indifferent that nothing will ever have value anymore, not even a sunny day or human relationships.

That ideology is reflected in the supermarket too; what you earn through work and the prices of things in the supermarket are unnatural and they are artificially maintained by the Jew. He can control prices because he has enough money to speculate against whole nations. Thus, to believe that the prices in the supermarket are real is as foolish as using Hollywood films as your standard of reality.

It is all made up, alienating, and it exists only in the Jewish mind. In my article about ‘Why I Hate Television’ I already pointed out that watching television rapes our mind in such a monstrous way that it cannot recover from the effect.

We could say that television is as addictive as the most powerful drug available, because it isolates us completely from Nature (reality) and inserts pleasant hallucinations into our minds, in such a vivid way that our consciousness loses all control over itself.

This virtual reality is what makes us believe the things a supermarket offers are cheap or desirable; television makes us believe everything’s okay, ignoring the damage to Nature. If we lived in reality and knew the nefarious consequences to us and Nature, we would never buy those products. We would say ‘this is nothing but the plundering of Nature and immoral deception’. We would do the necessary sacrifices in order to buy from the local (White) farmer and help him make a dignified living.

Believe me, he doesn’t support overpopulation by using artificially low prices, neither do he invites sub-humans into our societies. As soon as we get used to consider the real price of things, we become proud buying locally, even when it costs a few more ‘shekels’, and even when there is not as much assortment of (mostly unnecessary) things.

I must admit the higher prices offered by independent producers mean to me a sacrifice, nevertheless I have never felt myself so proud and free while cooking and buying food. I find it exciting to look for new products, with the uniqueness that only regional producers can offer.

I eat, of course, a little less (quality vs quality) because the budget gets squeezed, but I get to use my creativity too in order to find new uses to the available foods.

The faces of two young White siblings selling their organic vegetables, or the White lady whose family knows the secrets of butchers since many generations, are the best reward; I feel myself again part of the community because I’m valuing the context of my economic transaction and not simply myself as isolated ‘homo economicus’.

That’s a totally different experience from going to the supermarket, full of materialistic sub-humans and refugees, buying all the unnecessary low-quality stuff in order to increase the world-population and destroy Nature even more. What miserable places, centers of destruction!

This introduction is just the basis for later developments; the goal is to have our own local currencies free of usury, protected against speculation, valid only among White people.