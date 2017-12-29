https://www.timesofisrael.com/target-pulls-jewish-themed-cards-against-humanity-pack-after-complaint/

US mega-retailer Target has apologized and pulled a Cards Against Humanity game pack off its shelves after complaints that the set is anti-Semitic.

The “Chosen People expansion pack” of Cards Against Humanity, a game known for using edgy, off-color humor, includes cards that make light of the Holocaust and reference “torturing Jews.”

After a tweet calling Target’s stocking of the game “despicable,” the store responded by apologizing and saying it was removing the product.

Mike Lieber @mlonpolitics Available at your local @Target. Despicable beyond. pic.twitter.com/sPbthRTtQa AskTarget ✔@AskTarget We are aware of this extended card pack of the game Cards Against Humanity and are in the process of removing it from our stores. We apologize for any disappointment as it is never our intention to offend our guests with the products we carry. Thank you! 313313 Replies



One of the question cards reads: “Can’t you see? The Jews are behind everything — the banks, the media, even_______.” Players must fill in the blank with other cards from the deck. The options include one card reading: “The part of Anne Frank’s diary where she talks about her vagina.”

The pack and a similar “Jew Pack,” which were released over a year ago, were still available online at other retailers, including the Cards Against Humanity website.

Cards Against Humanity did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On the company’s website it claims that “100% of the Cards Against Humanity writers are Jewish.”