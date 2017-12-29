Study finds gin and tonic drinkers are more likely to be psychopaths, sadists

apocalypse29, ,

http://www.nydailynews.com/news/world/gin-tonic-fans-psychopaths-study-finds-article-1.3725900

 

What you order at the bar might say more about you than you think.

Researchers at Innsbruck University found that people who enjoy bitter flavors like the tonic water in a gin and tonic, black coffee, and dark chocolate are more prone to “Machiavellianism, psychoticism, and narcissism,” among other traits.

More than 900 men and women were surveyed in the Austrian study. In addition to grading sour, salty and bitter foods on a scale, participants were asked to answer questionnaires gauging their emotional stability.

“Supertasting, that is, having a high sensitivity to bitter compounds, has been consistently linked to increased emotionality in humans and rats,” the study stated.

“Bitter taste experiences were shown to elicit harsher moral judgements and interpersonal hostility.”

Scientists found that those who favored bitter food and drinks more often than not displayed a higher number of negative personality traits.

