What various porn stars do after they retire

http://thechive.com/2017/04/20/what-porn-stars-do-after-they-retire-12-photos/ Instagram Bree Olson performed in over 280 pornographic films from 2006 to 2011. After leaving porn in 2013, she was involved in Charlie Sheen’s epic meltdown and known as one of his “goddesses.” Olson then appeared in The Human Centipede III (Final Sequence).

2 Instagram Lisa Ann starred in 522 adult films and directed another 53. She is probably most famous for her Sarah Palin impersonation. In December 2014, Ann retired from porn and got breast reduction surgery as a transition into normal life. Since she has launched a porn star boot camp to help people who are trying to get into the adult film business and also hosts a weekly fantasy sports show on Sirius XM. On December 15, 2015, Ann released a memoir titled The Life.

3 Asia Carrera was a Mensa International member with an IQ of 156. Carrera walked away from a full academic scholarship so she could appear in 389 adult films. She retired from the film industry in 2003 and is now stay-at-home mom raising two kids in Utah. Carrera was in the 2012 documentary After Porn Ends, where she talks about life after porn.

4 Flickr/Michael Dorausch Houston was the first porn star to receive a $1 million paycheck and auctioned her labia trimmings for $50,000. After a ten-year hiatus, she appeared in Brazzers’ film, Sex Games. Houston released her autobiography, Pretty Enough: The Story of the Gang Bang Queen, in May 2012.

5 Instagram Jenna Jameson was once considered ‘The Queen of Porn’ and has won more than 35 adult video awards. In January 2008, Jameson retired from pornographic performances but still ran ClubJenna. In 2013, she returned to the adult industry as a webcam model.

6 Instagram Tera Patrick started her career in 1999, where she appeared in 130 films and was PenthousePet of the Month for February 2000. Patrick now runs the production company, Teravision INC. In 2008, she was the host of Playboy TV’s erotic instructional show, School of Sex.

7 Flickr/Michael Dorausch Raylene appeared in 456 films during her career. She retired from porn a few different times. First in 2001, to become a real estate agent. After some financial hardship in 2009, she made a comeback with the movie Raylene’s Dirty Work. In January 2014, she announced once again she had retired from the industry.

8 Instagram Sasha Grey starred in 315 films and was the youngest person to win AVN’s Female Performer of the Year Award. After retiring she has become a mainstream actress, appearing in movies, TV shows and voice acting for video games. Grey released her second book, The Juliette Society, an erotic novel on May 9, 2013.

9 Sandy Summers (Daiane DeJesus) was revealed to be the mystery woman behind the YouTube channel ‘Fun Toys Collector Disney Toys Review‘ unwrapping Disney toys.

10 Instagram Skin Diamond was featured on CNBC’s list of “The Dirty Dozen: Porn’s Most Popular Stars” in 2014. In 2016, she performed her last adult x-rated scene in the Showtime series Submission. She retired to focus on her music career under her real name, Raylin Joy.

11 Instagram Sunny Leone announced her retirement from the porn industry in 2013. This came after she made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2 in 2012.

12 Giselle Leon started out doing porn at a young age and quickly became popular. She’s now working as a real estate agent and makeup artist.