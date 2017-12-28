Official: Roy Moore (White Idiot, White Pedophile, White Freemason) lawsuit won’t change Alabama election results

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/12/27/roy-moore-alabama-senate-lawsuit/986573001/

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — More than two weeks after Roy Moore lost a close U.S. Senate special electionto Democrat Doug Jones, the beleaguered former candidate is seeking to delay official certification through a last-minute lawsuit.

However, Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill said Thursday that Moore’s complaint — filed a little more than 14 hours before Merrill meets with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshal to certify the results — won’t stop the certification.

When interviewed Thursday morning on CNN’s New Day, Merrill confirmed Jones will be certified as the winner.

“We will sign the documents certifying him as the senator for the state of Alabama,” Merrill said.

Moore’s complaint, which names Merrill as a defendant, alleges potential voter fraud and asks for a temporary restraining order to stop official certification.

On Thursday, Joe Espy, an attorney for Jones, filed a motion to dismiss Moore’s lawsuit, saying the case “has no basis in law.”

Merrill told The Associated Press on Wednesday evening that Moore’s complaint won’t stop the certification.

“It is not going to delay certification and Doug Jones will be certified (Thursday) at 1 p.m. (CT) and he will be sworn in by Vice President Pence on the third of January,” Merrill said.

Republican Roy Moore says he is waiting for the “final count” in the Alabama U.S. Senate race. Moore spoke in a Wednesday video released by his campaign. Unofficial returns show that Democrat Doug Jones defeated Moore by about 20,000. (Dec. 14) AP

Moore, who lost to Jones by around 20,000 voters, has refused to concede the race. He also has continued to solicit contributions from supporters for an “election integrity fund.”

Moore’s complaint also names Jefferson County Probate Judge Alan King as a defendant, alleging an “implausible” difference between his vote totals and general Republican ballot results in Jefferson County.

Moore’s complaint noted the higher than expected turnout in the race.

The complaint also includes an affidavit from a Montgomery poll worker, who alleges she saw an usually high number of out-of-state licenses at a polling place.

While Alabama voters must present identification at polling places, ID does not have match voters’ registered address. A valid state-issued ID from any other state can be used at Alabama polls, according to the Secretary of State’s official voter ID guide.

In his interview on CNN, Merrill said there have been more than 100 reports of voter fraud received at his office “and had adjudicated more than 60.”

Moore’s Dec. 12 loss was a shocking upset for the Republican party in a deep-red state. A contentious figure prior to the Senate race, Moore faced down multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and assault involving teenage girls decades ago.

In his court filing, Moore states he took a polygraph test after the election to deny the allegations from three of his accusers.

The special election was to fill the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow Melissa Brown on Twitter: @itsmelissabrown