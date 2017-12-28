Christmas play at Polish consulate included anti-Semitic message

WARSAW, Poland – A Christmas play presented at the Polish consulate in Lviv, Ukraine, included an anti-Semitic message.

Oleg Vyshniakov, honorary consul of Israel in Lviv, criticized the Christmas show presented last week at the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland by students of the Polish school in the city.

During the show, the students presented a nativity scene featuring unusual characters in which one of the children was wearing a black hat with side curls and had a sign stuck to his back reading “Jew for president.”

Other characters included in the scene were King Herod, the Grim Reaper and the Devil.

“It crosses all lines of common sense when in an official state institution people promote anti-Semitism, and children take part in this terrible event,” Vyshniakov wrote in a post on Facebook which included a photo of the scene. “What do these people teach the younger generation? Racism? Discrimination? Let’s see what happens next. ”

Vyshniakov said that he would appeal to the Polish consul in Lviv, Rafał Wolski, with an official request for a formal apology.