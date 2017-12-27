Syria hits back at Erdogan for calling Assad a ‘terrorist’

apocalypse29,

Syria’s Foreign Ministry says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan supports terrorism and bears “prime responsibility for the bloodshed in Syria.”

The ministry fired back after Erdogan on Wednesday called Syrian President Bashar Assad a “terrorist,” who should have no part in Syria’s post-conflict future.

Erdogan’s comments were his sharpest against the Syrian president in months, and came as Turkey, Russia and Iran are trying to advance peace efforts.

Turkey is a supporter of the Syrian opposition, which says Assad should have no role in any future political transition. The government, which has gained the upper hand in the civil war, thanks to heavy Russian and Iranian support, has adamantly rejected that demand.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry says Erdogan has offered “limitless support” to all kinds of “terrorist groups.” The Syrian government refers to all those who have taken up arms against it, including mainstream opposition groups, as terrorists.

Advertisements

Published by apocalypse29

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s