NETANYAHU WARNS IRAN, HAMAS OF ‘TREMENDOUS FIREPOWER’ OF ISRAELI AIR FORCE

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran and Hamas against acting against the Jewish State, which has the strongest Air Force in the region, with the ability to reach targets at all distances.

“The Air Force is at its peak today, with the best tools, technologies, planes and pilots in the world. With defensive and offensive capabilities and tremendous firepower, the Air Force has the ability to reach short distances and faraway destinations as required,” Netanyahu said at an Israel Air Force Flight Academy graduation ceremony at the Hatzerim Air Base outside of Beersheba.

Thirty-six officers, including one woman, received their wings after graduating from the three-year long prestigious IAF Flight Academy on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot and IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin.

“We are meeting major challenges in the north, in the south and in the east. On all the fronts there are centers and branches of radical Islam that have already caused a heavy calamity in our region, but not our country. We are an island in this stormy region and have a clear policy of protecting our security,” he continued.

Turning to the threat on the northern border, Netanyahu warned that Israel “will not allow the forces of the Iranian army to establish themselves in Syria in order to harm us. We will prevent the production of accurate and lethal weapons aimed at us.”

Israeli officials have repeatedly voiced concern over the growing Iranian presence on its border and the smuggling of sophisticated weaponry to Hezbollah from Tehran to Lebanon via Syria, stressing that both are red lines for the Jewish State.

Israel has carried out at least 100 strikes targeting Hezbollah militants, weapons convoys and infrastructure in Syria since January 2013 and dozens more, including a recent strike on an Iranian base outside the Syrian capital of Damascus, have been attributed to the Jewish State.

In a message to leaders in the Gaza Strip Netanyahu said that it is up to them whether there will be a state of calm on Israel’s southern border. Dozens of rockets were launched from the Hamas-run enclave since US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, leading the IAF to strike some 40 Hamas targets in the Strip.

“We want the population to live its life quietly and calmly, but it is up to Gaza to decide whether there will be a state of calm in Gaza. We will not allow or tolerate an escalation from Hamas or from any other terrorist element. We will use all means to defend Israel’s sovereignty and security.”

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eisenkot warned that Israel is facing intensifying threats “from the north to the south,” but the strength of the IAF is a crucial component of Israel’s deterrence.

“We have a powerful army and a powerful and accurate air force. The strength of the IAF rests primarily on the soldiers and commanders of the force-those who reach the limit of their capabilities and fulfill their mission to the end.”

Addressing the graduates, Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen.Norkin said that they would be joining a team that has been operating on five fronts in recent months. The Air Force he said, “expresses the aerial power that effectively fulfills Israel’s strategic goals” and will continue to receive advanced weapons to retain its place in the forefront of aerial technology.

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who noted that the ceremony took place 35 years after the start of the First Lebanon War, said that the technological breakthroughs Israel has seen over the past decade have changed all the conventional understandings that existed.

The IAF, he said, “has become one of the best and most advanced air forces in the world. If, God forbid, another war erupts in the north, the result will be much more impressive. In the coming years we are going to face some challenges we have never dealt with before.”