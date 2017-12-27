Greek anarchists vandalize Israeli embassy in Athens

Members of an anarchist group in Greece vandalized the Israeli embassy in Athens using bottles of red paint.

The group, Rubicon, filmed themselves committing the early-morning attack on Monday and posted the video online. The video shows the members of the group riding up to the embassy building on motorcycles and throwing the paint at it.

The embassy may not have been as well-guarded as usual due to the Christmas holiday. The building is located at a busy intersection, according to local reports.

“We identify with the Palestinians, a nation that for decades has been a victim of oppression,” Rubicon said in a statement released after the attack. “In reality, the Palestinians are pressured to leave their land. This is ethnic cleansing at a low intensity level for decades.”

The statement also said: “The question that arises from the Palestinian struggle that must confront us all is the question of the nature of the Palestinian struggle for independence. It is a question of survival of a nation in the land on which it was born.”

