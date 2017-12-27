Fatah’s Twitter compares Trump to Hitler, US to ISIS

https://www.timesofisrael.com/fatahs-twitter-compares-trump-to-hitler-us-to-isis/

The Twitter account of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party has compared US President Donald Trump to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and the United States to the Islamic State terrorist group, following the American leader’s December 6 decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

On December 11, the Fatah Twitter account posted: “USA=ISIS=Terror #HandsOffAlQuds.”

The post also included images of US officials, including Trump, US Vice President Pence, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and Trump’s special envoy to the region Jason Greenblatt.

“Stop Raceism [sic],” the accompanying poster read. The poster also misspelled the name of the city Jerusalem in the hashtag, #handsoffJarousalem.

In another post from December 14, Trump is compared to Hitler.

“I don’t see any difference, do you?” the tweet said, juxtaposing images of the US president and the Nazi leader.

In a move that delighted much of Israel’s leadership but ignited protests across the Muslim world, Trump earlier this month recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and announced plans to relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv.

In his declaration, Trump stressed that he was not specifying the boundaries of Israeli sovereignty in the city, and called for no change in the status quo at the city’s holy sites.

The PA said the move has disqualified the US from participating in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Fatah’s social media accounts are managed by Munir al-Jaghub, a media officer with the Palestinian party.

Jaghub could not be reached for comment.

Fatah’s controversial social media accounts came under scrutiny last year after Facebook temporarily took down the party’s page for “violating Facebook’s regulations.”

Facebook quickly restored the official account, and reportedly apologized for “mistakenly” closing the page.

Fatah said an image of former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat was cited by Facebook as the reason for the party’s page being temporarily frozen.

حركة فتح @fatehorg ادارة الفيسبوك اغلقت صفحة حركة فتح بسبب هذه الصورة سنبقى نعتز ونفتخر بأرثنا الوطني والنضالي Replies



3939 likes

The Facebook page of Fatah, which has nearly 110,000 thousand likes, did not publish the material comparing Trump to Hitler or the US to the Islamic State. Fatah’s Twitter account has less than 7,000 followers.

While Fatah party leader Abbas has routinely denounced violence, his party’s Facebook page and Twitter routinely posts material that glorifies Palestinian terrorism and martyrdom.

Fatah’s official spokespersons have consistently called for non-violent protests in response to Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.