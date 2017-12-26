TRUMP IMPEACHMENT MAY NEED ‘SMOKING GUN’ TO SUCCEED, DEMOCRATS BELIEVE

Representative Steve Cohen, a Democrat from Tennessee, has long been one of the top proponents for Trump’s impeachment, filing articles to start the process earlier this year, but even he stated to Politico that Democrats need a “smoking gun” of sorts.

It’s unclear for now what that “evidence” may be. Special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly focusing on whether or not Trump obstructed justice when he dismissed former FBI Director James Comey in May, among other investigative avenues.

After seven months of investigating, and with no end in sight, Mueller has already indicted two former Trump campaign officials, Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, and gotten guilty pleas from two others: former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos.

To date, few Republicans in the House or the Senate have shown significant support for impeachment, which could only exacerbate Trump’s cries of a “witch hunt” over Democrats’ failure to win the presidency in 2016.

Earlier this month, only 58 Democrats supported a motion for impeachment. A simple majority in the House would trigger an impeachment trial in the Senate, but Democrats would need to either win the House next year or get some Republicans to cross the aisle to impeach a president who still maintains strong support among his GOP base, though his overall popularity is among the lowest ever recorded.

The threat of impeachment has hung over Trump throughout his first year in office. And the president has routinely railed against the nation’s top law enforcement agencies, increasing speculation of fear over Mueller’s investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to win last year’s election.

Trump took to Twitter over the weekend to once again challenge what he alleged was corruption at the highest points of the FBI, calling out current Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. He’s also asserted favoritism in the handling of Democrat Hillary Clinton’s private email server investigation.