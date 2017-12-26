Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Android Flagship Leaks In New Renders

The Galaxy S9 Plus leaked in yet another set of renders depicting a third-party protective case for the Android flagship that was prematurely listed on the British version of Amazon. The images that can be seen below are largely in line with previous sightings of the phablet, suggesting that the Galaxy S9 Plus will be Samsung’s “true” upgrade of the company’s 2017 duo. Unlike the smaller Galaxy S9, the Galaxy S9 Plus is expected to ship with a dual camera setup consisting of two vertically arranged lenses on its rear panel, as shown in the new renders. The area to the immediate right of the imaging system that was occupied by a fingerprint reader on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus now accommodates a dual-LED (dual-tone) flash unit and a heart rate monitor, whereas the scanner was moved below the camera and is now oriented horizontally instead of vertically, though its overall shape remains the same.

The South Korean tech giant is otherwise preparing to deliver a device that’s largely identical to its previous flagship duo, boasting an Infinity Display panel with a QHD+ resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio whose edges curve around the long sides of the phone. A physical Bixby button is still depicted as being part of the package in the latest leak, though the images don’t reveal whether the handset is meant to have separate volume keys or a volume rocker, with previous sightings and rumors suggesting the former scenario is more likely. Unlike the Galaxy S9, the Galaxy S9 Plus is said to debut with 6GB of RAM and its most premium variant may feature as much as 512GB of storage space seeing how Samsung just recently started mass-producing 512GB flash memory chips and vowed to commercialize them in 2018. The 64GB base is still expected to remain identical across both models, with the handsets being likely to run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, coupled with Samsung Experience 9.0.

While Samsung reportedly completed a trial production run of the Galaxy S9 lineup in October, the two flagships will only be officially announced in late February at Mobile World Congress 2018, industry insiders said earlier this fall. The company’s pair of premium Android devices is hence likely to start retailing in March with price tags comparable to those attached to the Galaxy S8-series smartphones.