‘Nostradamus from Bulgaria’: Blind mystic Baba Vanga predicts world-changing events for 2018!

Modern-day Nostradamus Baba Vanga has predicted two world-changing events for 2018. The blind mystic, who has been credited for correctly predicting 9/11, rise of ISIS in Syria and Brexit, says the 2018 will see significant shift in global world order and energy generation methods.

Baba Vanga, a Bulgarian woman who died in 1996 aged 85, left predictions going all the way to the 51st Century – when she said the world would end.

For 2018, Baba Vanga predicted two things – China will overtake US to become world’s strongest superpower and “a new form of energy” will be discovered on Venus.

Interestingly, scientific facts back the Bulgarian Nostradamus’ predictions.

New source of energy from Venus:

This prediction may seem a little bit more far fetched as humans are yet to land on the Planet Venus, but it is still plausible.

The Parker Solar Probe, named after the solar astrophysicist Eugene Parker, is scheduled to launch in July 2018.

While the craft will not actual land on Venus, it will use the planet’s gravitational force to achieve multiple passes of the Sun.

The mission aims to determine the structure and dynamics of the magnetic fields at the sources of solar wind, trace the flow of energy that heats the plasma surrounding the Sun and explore dusty plasma near the star and its influence on solar wind and energetic particle formation.

It’s scheduled launch date was originally in 2015, but this was pushed back.

Sucessful past record of predictions

Baba Vanga is revered in Russia for her 85 per cent success rate when it comes to telling the future – with millions convinced that she possessed paranormal abilities.

According to conspiracy theorists, the mystic predicted 9/11. In 1989 Baba Vanga said: “Horror, horror! The American brethren will fall after being attacked by the steel birds. The wolves will be howling in a bush, and innocent blood will be gushing.”

On September 11, 2001, planes hijacked by Islamic extremists hit the World Trade Center in New York, killing thousands of people.

The clairvoyant also allegedly predicted rise of the Islamic State. Baba reportedly prophesied a 2016 invasion of Europe by Muslim extremists, a conflict she predicted would begin with the Arab Spring in 2010.

Theorists believe she foretold Brexit – even going so far as to say that Europe as we know it will “cease to exist” by the end of 2016.

While some of the prophecies by the mystic sound like far fetched interpretations of her words, her predictions for 2018 sure seem remarkably possible.