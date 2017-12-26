Mysterious Flesh-Eating Bacteria Has Claimed Hundreds Of Victims In 20 Years

http://www.ibtimes.com/mysterious-flesh-eating-bacteria-has-claimed-hundreds-victims-20-years-2633041

A deadly strain of flesh-eating bacteria is said to have affected 525 people in Japan since 1999, according to National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

The latest tally was done on Dec. 10 and it was found that an alarming number of patients have been diagnosed with Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome (STSS), including 66 in Tokyo, the highest of any prefecture, 40 in Kanagawa, 32 in Aichi, 31 in Fukuoka, and 28 in Hyogo, Japanese website Asahi Shimbun reported.

The disease is caused by a Streptococcus pyogenes, better known as group A streptococcus. Some of the illnesses caused by the bacteria are strep throat (a mild infection that occurs in children), scarlet fever (a contagious infection that is seen in children and adults) and Post-Streptococcal Glomerulonephritis (a kidney disease that occurs after throat and skin infection), according to Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Some of the initial symptoms caused by the bacteria are swelling and pain in the hands and feet and fever. However, the minor symptoms can grow deadly in a matter of hours, necrotizing muscle tissues at various parts of the body, leading to multiple organ failure and seizures. STSS, which primarily targets one’s blood and lungs, can cause death within a few days of contracting the bacteria.

Group A streptococcus is not the only strain of bacteria that is doing the rounds in Japan, threatening the lives of the people. Another form of the disease that has proven to be serious and dangerous is the group G streptococcus.

“It is conceivable that a growing number of patients with STSS have been infected with bacteria other than group A streptococcus,” Ken Kikuchi, a professor of infectious diseases at Tokyo Women’s Medical University said.

Most patients affected by STSS are above 30 years of age. Symptoms of the disease can show up in patients with no record of any chronic illness. However, according to Kikuchi, elderly people who have been diagnosed with the disease needs to be treated with extra care.

“The signs of an STSS-infected area likely appear from the feet,” Kikuchi said. “The elderly should be careful about swelling of their feet and go see a doctor immediately when swelling appears.”

Although some medical experts suspect that the bacteria gain entry into the human body through infectious open wounds, many still believe that the path of the bacteria remains a mystery.

The fact that a number of people getting infected by the disease are on a rise, is a cause for concern in Japan. While the number of infected patients was 203 in 2013, the number has since more than doubled up.

STSS has a fatality rate of 30 percent with almost one out of three cases resulting in the worst. In early stages of the disease, before the bacteria have spread throughout the body, Penicillin-based antibiotics can be given to the patient for a successful therapeutic treatment of STSS.

However, in extreme cases, parts of the body where the muscle tissue has been badly affected by the disease, are amputated, Sputnik News reported.