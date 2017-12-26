London van driver shouts anti-Semitic rant in road rage incident

A van driver let loose an anti-Semitic rant during a road-rage incident in north London’s Stamford Hills neighborhood, home to a large population of ultra-Orthodox Jews.

The incident, which came as part of an argument over a parking space, took place on Friday afternoon as Shabbat was approaching.

The driver repeatedly said “Hitler was a great man,” at the urging of another driver in the rant captured on video.

“Hitler was a great man, he knew what he was doing,” the driver, who appeared to be of Caribbean origin, shouted at an ultra-Orthodox Jewish resident of Stamford Hill, who was filming the altercation.

“You think you own the world? You don’t own the world. This is Stamford Hill, it’s not Israel,” the truck driver also said before driving away.

Rabbi Herschel Gluck, president of Stamford Hill Shomrim, said that “the words used in this anti-Semitic rant is absolutely abhorrent and disgusting, I am deeply shocked that a person can hold and feel free to express such despicable views.”