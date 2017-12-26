http://whiteresister.com/index.php/8-archives/1-kampfgruppe-peiper-and-the-1st-ss-leibstandarte-division-watch?utm_source=WR-News+Campaign+1st&utm_campaign=43c25e430e-WR-News+Campaing+1st&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_70e342152e-43c25e430e-48298879

Great Tiger Tank footage here, also some film of Joachim „Jochen” Peiper, his Blowtorch Battalion and the Leibstandarte 1st SS Panzer Division.

Joachim Peiper, was a field officer in the Waffen-SS during World War II and personal adjutant to Reichsführer-SS Heinrich Himmler between November 1940 and August 1941.

Peiper fought on both the Eastern Front against the Red Army and the Western Front against the Western Allies, and he won the Knight’s Cross of the Iron Cross with Oak Leaves and Swords for extreme battlefield bravery and outstanding military leadership. By 1945, he was an SS-Standartenführer and the Waffen-SS’s youngest regimental colonel. He was a competent, personally courageous soldier and highly respected among his peers.

His men were fiercely loyal to him, and he was considered by many to be a “charismatic leader.” After the end of the war, he continued to be held in high regard by his surviving comrades, many of whom talked of Der Peiper with admiration and respect. The respect he had garnered among his SS peers helped him to obtain his release from prison after the war ended and to obtain employment.

Together with 42 other defendants, Joachim Peiper was sentenced to death by hanging on 16 July 1946.

Ultimately the sentences of the Malmedy defendants were commuted to life imprisonment and then to time served. Peiper himself was released from prison on parole at the end of December 1956, after serving 11 and a half years.

Tiger I heavy tanks of the German 1st SS Division Leibstandarte SS Adolf Hitler on a country road in Northern France, spring 1944 via WW2db / Bundesarchiv

(War History Online)