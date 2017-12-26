Italy: African Migrant Climbs Christmas Tree to Remove its Cross

A 21-year-old Gambian was arrested, while he was trying to remove the cross from a Christmas tree in the Italian city of Milan.

(Voice of Europe)

The Christmas tree, located at the “Piazza Duca D’Aosta”, is in front of the city’s Central Station. According to Italian media, the migrant wanted to remove the cross because for him “it was not good”.

Police reacted quickly and forced the man to abort his attempt. The African was identified and taken to the police station. He will be charged with causing aggravated damage.

Fortunately the tree is still in good condition with the cross on top of it. Earlier an Italian town removed its Christmas tree from their town hall because it “didn’t want to hurt the feelings” of a visiting Muslim association.