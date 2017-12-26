A Year Of Twists and Turns

apocalypse29

As I sit here in front of my computer, I have come to the realization that this year has been one of my worst years when compared to the year 2012.  During that time period, I worked multiple jobs and had no days off for months at a time.  All of that stress eventually left me in a mental hospital and I was able to somewhat finish the year on a positive note by landing on my feet in a career of my choice and to continue that progression.  This year, the first half of the year was a year where I had good financial security but was lacking in any true romantic situations.  At the later part of this year, I regressed financially but those days are on the way to being in the rear view mirror.  Hell, even romantically things are picking up as I have (as usual) a suitor of women who I can choose from to become the next sidepiece.

And for all of this, I must give thanks to the spirit of my grandmother who has been in my ears and in my dreams as a constant force and reminder for me to never give up hope.  Even as my health deteriorates to the point where I am certain that I won’t be alive in the next 2 years, I know that when I go to rest with my fathers I will have that eternal peace knowing that I have sod the seeds of nihility to cleanse the world.  For the upcoming new year, I will try to improve my health and gain better financial security, all of which will be a push in the general positive direction in my life.  As for romance and finding that special soulmate, that is likely to happen more sooner than I even thought or realized.  Thus, I am quite excited for what the following year, 2018, will hold for me and I intend to do all that I can to push the world closer to nonexistence for in the end, this world craves for its own destruction and all I am doing is pushing the needle closer for that theory to become a reality.

