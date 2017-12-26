A Plain Truth: Bitcoin, Debt and You

apocalypse29

http://www.renegadetribune.com/plain-truth-bitcoin-debt/

 

Massive debt will bring the USA down and we will be converted to Chinese Slave Labor, which has long been the plan. The BRICS, Brazil, Russia, India, China and S. Africa will be the new debt consumerists, while the newly formed mass lower class will make $15/hr. making next gen “smart phones” for the ROW or Rest of World.

https://tabublog.com/2016/02/25/r-i-p… https://www.jsonline.com/story/money/…http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/world…

Advertisements

Published by apocalypse29

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s