http://whiteresister.com/index.php/11-reports/1503-anti-fascist-protester-run-over-by-truck?utm_source=WR-News+Campaign+1st&utm_campaign=b0ec90bf45-WR-News+Campaing+1st&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_70e342152e-b0ec90bf45-48298879

An anti-fascist protester who was whining about freedom of speech and Christianity being symbols of White supremacy got run over by a truck trying to cross the street.

This happened in Portland, Oregon where a “March for Jesus” rally was happening.