US judge partially lifts Trump ban on refugees

SEATTLE — A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees, after two groups argued that the policy prevented people from some mostly Muslim countries from reuniting with family living legally in the United States.

US District Judge James Robart heard arguments in lawsuits from the American Civil Liberties Union and Jewish Family Service, which say the ban causes irreparable harm and puts some people at risk. Government lawyers argued that the ban is needed to protect national security.

Robart orders the federal government to process certain refugee applications. He says his order applies to people “with a bona fide relationship to a person or entity within the United States.”

US President Donald Trump restarted the refugee program in October “with enhanced vetting capabilities.”

The day before his executive order, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke and Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats sent a memo to Trump saying certain refugees must be banned, unless additional security measures are implemented.