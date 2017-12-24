New Zealand pop star Lorde cancels Tel Aviv gig due to BDS pressure

New Zealander singer-songwriter Lorde cancels her June 5 concert in Tel Aviv due to pressure from anti-Israel activists.

The artist has faced mounting calls from boycott activists who told her, in the words of one New Zealand website, that “playing in Tel Aviv will be seen as giving support to the policies of the Israeli government.”

She responded on Thursday: “Noted! Been speaking w many people about this and considering all options. Thank u for educating me i am learning all the time too.”

Joönî Revånche

@jonnoxrevanche

A clear and urgent (not to mention fantastically written) open letter to @lorde by @precariatqueer and Nadia Abu-Shanab https://thespinoff.co.nz/politics/21-12-2017/dear-lorde-heres-why-were-urging-you-not-to-play-israel/ 

Lorde

@lorde

Noted! Been speaking w many people about this and considering all options. Thank u for educating me i am learning all the time too 🌸

On Sunday, organizers of her concert say they received word she had formally canceled.

