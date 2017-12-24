NEW JERSEY BANS BUSINESS WITH DANISH BANK FOR ISRAEL BOYCOTT

BIRMINGHAM, UK – Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey announced on Wednesday at a menorah lighting ceremony that the state has divested all of its investments from the Danish bank Danske due to its boycott of Israeli companies.

“We are pleased to share that this week our organization secured a major victory in New Jersey in the fight against the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign targeting Israel and/or Israeli entities. This win was achieved by a new department in the IAC for Action, which is focused on enforcing anti-BDS legislation at the state and local level,” wrote the Israeli-American Coalition for Action.

“The IAC for Action has started a new and unique initiative, working closely with state and local governments to ensure that anti-BDS legislation is implemented efficiently and effectively once it is signed into law,” the pro-Israel group said. “Our recent activity in New Jersey and across the country has made clear that the information about companies engaging in BDS will be shared with the relevant authorities, who will face the legal consequences of their discriminatory activities.”

Dankse, the largest bank in Denmark with a customer base of over 3.5 million people, blacklisted two Israeli defense companies– Aryt Industries and Elbit Systems– from its customers investments.

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced on Tuesday it secured a $46million contract to supply infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) self-protection systems to NATO.

The IAC said it “identified that the State of New Jersey had investments in Danske Bank, which engages in a boycott of Israeli entities. We brought this issue to the attention of the state authorities, providing a range of information over several months to regulators, which made them aware of the Bank’s boycott activities targeting Israel and/or Israeli entities.” New Jersey’s Division of Investment and State investment Council, which is part of the New Jersey Treasury department, oversees the enforcement of the anti-BDS law. Governor Christie signed the anti-BDS legislation into law in 2016.

The law bans New Jersey from investing in companies that engage in BDS.

Danske is facing growing pressure from US states to end its role in the, what some call, antisemitic BDS campaign targeting the Jewish state.

New York State outlawed state business with Danske because of a violation its anti-BDS law. In September, Colorado added Danske to a blacklist for its anti-Israel business activities.

According to a Jerusalem Post source, Illinois is considering inclusion of Danske on its list of companies that state entities are prohibited from doing business with.

Thomas Hyldahl Kjærgaard, the bank’s head of responsible investments, told the Post at the time that “Danske Bank does not boycott Israel or Israeli companies as such, and we do not take part in the so-called BDS campaign targeting Israel.” The pro-Israel group IAC added that it “engaged other members of the Jewish community and New Jersey lawmakers to ensure that the state pays close attention to the information about Danske Bank’s conduct.

This effort was a remarkable success, due to New Jersey’s civic leadership and lawmakers.”

A Jerusalem Post request for comment from Danske on Sunday was not immediately answered.

Danske has entered the Iranian financial market and reportedly signed agreements with a number of Iranian banks.

According to a Forbes business article in September, Danske Bank signed a €500 million finance contract with 10 Iranian banks, including Bank Sepah. Germany’s government imposed this year a credit ban sanction on Bank Sepah, which has a history of involvement in Iran’s missile industry.

The US classifies Iran’s regime as the leading state-sponsor of terrorism.

“This is a major win in the fight against BDS, and sends a strong message to companies around the world that are considering engaging in the hateful BDS campaign,” wrote the IAC.