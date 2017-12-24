Egyptian police kill 9 Sinai attacks suspects

Nine people suspected of belonging to a cell behind attacks in the Sinai Peninsula were killed during a police raid in northeastern Egypt, the interior ministry says.

The cell based in Sharqiya province was implicated in attacks on “security posts and military apparatus in North Sinai, which killed many members of the armed forces and police force,” the ministry says in a statement.

Members were also accused of plotting other attacks on vital infrastructure in the region, it adds.

Police found automatic rifles and ammunition during the raid on a site that had been used as a weapons and explosives training center. Security forces in Cairo also detained nine people and seized weapons and explosive devices, the ministry says.

An insurgency by an Islamic State group affiliate based in North Sinai has killed hundreds of police and soldiers, as well as civilians.