Fake Refugees Overrunning France

Mayors of six large French cities have sent a letter of appeal to the central government pleading for help with the “thousands” of nonwhite invaders pretending to be refugees who are completely overrunning urban areas in that country, according to a report in the le Monde newspaper.

The letter, signed by the mayors of the cities of Lille, Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Grenoble, Rennes, Toulouse and Nantes—four of who are members of the Socialist Party—says that they are taking in “several thousand refugees” every month, a situation which is causing a social emergency as they are “backed up against a wall” and they are being “completely saturated.”

“In a proportion never before known, the mechanisms allocated to housing asylum seekers, led by the State, often with the support of our communities, are indeed completely saturated, despite the steady increase the number of places … The evidence is there, before our eyes, in our streets, in homes and shelters: the situation is urgent,” the letter reads.

“This is a social emergency. Every month, several thousand people arrive in our cities. Integrating those recognized as refugees and helping those who have lost their right of asylum who still remain in our territory is a major issue.”

“We are backed up against the wall. The State, which, let us remember, has taken full responsibility for the implementation of the migration policy and the reception of migrants, and also the lodging and processing of the asylum applications, must do more than recognize the seriousness of the current situation. It must, on all these fronts, initiate strong new innovative measures measures to meet the crisis we now face.”

The mayors go on to say that there are so many “refugees” that there is no longer any space to accommodate them all, and call on the central government to establish a “solidarity network” between the cities of France dedicated to addressing the logistics of the invasion.

In response to the letter, the French Interior Ministry proposed a resettlement scheme which would result in the relocation of some 20,000 housing units, “broken down regionally” to ensure “distribution balanced” refugees and mobilization of donors, the AFP has reported.

It is illegal to collect data on the basis of race in France, so there are no accurate official figures on the number of nonwhites in France. But, given that country’s decades-long pro-Third World immigration policy, most estimates are that at least 30 percent—and likely more—of that country’s population is now either of direct immigrant background or second or third generation immigrant.

This massive nonwhite population played a decisive role in defeating the anti-invasion Front National in previous elections, particularly in the last presidential election, where a majority of white French people voted for Marine le Pen. However, a combination of 40 percent liberal whites and the bloc nonwhite vote ensured victory for the pro-invasion candidate.