TAKING SCORE: THESE STATES DIDN’T VOTE AGAINST TRUMP AND ISRAEL

More than 100 countries defied US President Donald Trump on Thursday and voted in favor of a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for the United States to withdraw its decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Trump had threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that voted in favor. His warning did appear to have some impact with nine countries voting against the resolution and 35 abstaining. A total of 128 countries voted for the resolution. A handful of other countries, including Kenya, El Salvador, Ukraine and Myanmar did not take part in the vote.

Below is a list of the countries that did not vote in favor of the resolution.

Against:

Israel

USA

Guatamala

Honduras

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Palau

Togo

Nauru

Abstained:

Antigua-Barbuda

Argentina

Australia

Bahamas

Benin

Bhutan

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Canada

Croatia

Czech Republic

Dominican Republic

Equatorial Guinea

Fiji

Haiti

Hungary

Jamaica

Kiribati

Latvia

Lesotho

Mexico

Panama

Paraguay

Philippines

Poland

Romania

Rwanda

Solomon Islands

South Sudan

Trinidad-Tobago

Tuvalu

Uganda

Vanuatu