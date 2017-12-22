TAKING SCORE: THESE STATES DIDN’T VOTE AGAINST TRUMP AND ISRAEL

More than 100 countries defied US President Donald Trump on Thursday and voted in favor of a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for the United States to withdraw its decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
Trump had threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that voted in favor. His warning did appear to have some impact with nine countries voting against the resolution and 35 abstaining. A total of 128 countries voted for the resolution. A handful of other countries, including Kenya, El Salvador, Ukraine and Myanmar did not take part in the vote.
Below is a list of the countries that did not vote in favor of the resolution.
Against:
Israel
USA
Guatamala
Honduras
Marshall Islands
Micronesia
Palau
Togo
Nauru
Abstained:
Antigua-Barbuda
Argentina
Australia
Bahamas
Benin
Bhutan
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Canada
Croatia
Czech Republic
Dominican Republic
Equatorial Guinea
Fiji
Haiti
Hungary
Jamaica
Kiribati
Latvia
Lesotho
Mexico
Panama
Paraguay
Philippines
Poland
Romania
Rwanda
Solomon Islands
South Sudan
Trinidad-Tobago
Tuvalu
Uganda
Vanuatu