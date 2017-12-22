PUTIN’S SYRIA ENVOY: US FORCES SHOULD LEAVE SYRIA

ASTANA – Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy for Syria said on Thursday that there was no reason for US forces to remain in Syria and that Washington’s stated reasons for maintaining a military presence there were groundless.

Alexander Lavrentiev was speaking in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, ahead of a new round of Syrian peace talks between Russia, Iran and Turkey.

“Any reasons cited by the Americans to justify their further military presence … are just excuses and we think their presence must end,” he told reporters.

Lavrentiev said the Astana talks would focus on setting the ground for a Congress of Syrian Peoples which Russia plans to host early next year.

The sides plan to decide on the date for the congress on Friday, he said. But agreeing a list of delegates will take longer, up to three weeks. Turkey last month objected to the presence of the main Syrian Kurdish group at the congress.