Man arrested for anti-Semitic slurs at Israeli-owned cafe in Berlin

apocalypse29, , ,

https://www.timesofisrael.com/man-arrested-for-anti-semitic-slurs-at-israeli-owned-cafe-in-berlin/

 

BERLIN — A man in Berlin is under investigation for incitement, slander and resisting police officers after uttering anti-Semitic slurs against an Israeli restaurant owner in a scene caught on video that drew widespread criticism.

Police say the 60-year-old suspect approached restaurant boss Yorai Feinberg outside his premises in Berlin Tuesday. In the scene filmed by a friend of Feinberg, the man said “No one will protect you. You will all land in the gas chambers.”

He also said “It’s only about money with you” and “no one wants you here,” among other things.

Feinberg hailed a passing police car. Officers took the man away, and police said he also insulted them.

Justice Minister Heiko Maas wrote on Twitter Thursday: “This totally unbelievable and inexcusable incident in Berlin shows that we all must face up with determination and courage against anti-Semitic agitation.”

Israel’s ambassador visited the restaurant Thursday.

Advertisements

Published by apocalypse29

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s