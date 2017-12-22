https://www.timesofisrael.com/man-arrested-for-anti-semitic-slurs-at-israeli-owned-cafe-in-berlin/

BERLIN — A man in Berlin is under investigation for incitement, slander and resisting police officers after uttering anti-Semitic slurs against an Israeli restaurant owner in a scene caught on video that drew widespread criticism.

Police say the 60-year-old suspect approached restaurant boss Yorai Feinberg outside his premises in Berlin Tuesday. In the scene filmed by a friend of Feinberg, the man said “No one will protect you. You will all land in the gas chambers.”

He also said “It’s only about money with you” and “no one wants you here,” among other things.

Feinberg hailed a passing police car. Officers took the man away, and police said he also insulted them.

Justice Minister Heiko Maas wrote on Twitter Thursday: “This totally unbelievable and inexcusable incident in Berlin shows that we all must face up with determination and courage against anti-Semitic agitation.”

Israel’s ambassador visited the restaurant Thursday.