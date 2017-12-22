Hungary and Czech Republic reportedly to abstain from UN vote

Hungary and the Czech Republic will abstain at today’s UN vote on Jerusalem, thus breaking the EU consensus in favor of the resolution, Channel 10 news reports.

Hungary had previously blocked the issuance of a EU condemnation of the US administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

After Trump’s announcement two weeks ago, Prague declared that it recognizes West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Yedioth Ahronoth reports that Rwanda and Mexico are also planning to abstain.