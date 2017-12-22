Hungary and Czech Republic reportedly to abstain from UN vote

apocalypse29, , ,

Hungary and the Czech Republic will abstain at today’s UN vote on Jerusalem, thus breaking the EU consensus in favor of the resolution, Channel 10 news reports.

Hungary had previously blocked the issuance of a EU condemnation of the US administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

After Trump’s announcement two weeks ago, Prague declared that it recognizes West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Yedioth Ahronoth reports that Rwanda and Mexico are also planning to abstain.

Advertisements

Published by apocalypse29

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s